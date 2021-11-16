Vaccine key to avoid restrictions in UK





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that to avoid new restrictions this winter, Britons should go out and buy a vaccine for the coronavirus when they qualify.

He said the UK’s COVID-19 vaccination booster program would expand to younger people.

The UK Government’s Joint Commission on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI) has said that all healthy adults aged 40 to 49 should receive a booster dose 6 months after the second dose.

Previously, booster programs were limited to those over 50 and clinically vulnerable people. About 12.6 million Britons received their third jab.

“If we are to avoid new restrictions on our daily lives, we must all get vaccinated as soon as we are eligible,” Johnson said at a press conference after the booster vaccination program was expanded.

“Go and get vaccinated to protect yourself and others. By doing so, we can help you stay on the plan of using vaccinations to control this virus.”

JCVI also said that 16- and 17-year-olds should now be given a second dose of Pfizer/BioNtech.

This age group has previously only been offered once in the UK, and we will have to wait for further data on the safety of the jab under 18 years old.

JCVI’s Professor Wei Shen Lim said in a statement that the expanded age group to which the new advice applies “will help extend our protection through 2022.”

Prof. Lim said people under the age of 40 may be advised to take boosters in the future.

“Adults under 40 may need a booster or third dose at some point.

“I don’t know for sure yet.

“We are always looking very closely at the data and if there are enough signals to warrant a third dose, we will definitely announce and advise accordingly when a booster dose is given at this age.”

Health Minister Sajid Javid said, “Our Covid-19 vaccination has been a phenomenal success, saving countless lives, reducing pressure on the NHS and helping stop the spread of the virus.

“We are expanding our program further and today I have accepted advice from an independent expert on the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI) to extend the booster dose and provide a second dose to people over 40 years of age. As part of the vaccination schedule, all adolescents between the ages of 16 and 17 are vaccinated.

“All four regions of the UK plan to follow the advice of JCVI.

“I’m asking the NHS to be prepared to provide a vaccine to eligible people as soon as possible.

“We know that immunity to Covid-19 begins to weaken after six months, and new data released today shows that a third dose increases protection against symptomatic infections by over 90%. It emphasizes how important it is to get further treatment as soon as possible.

“JCVI will continue to review whether the booster program should be extended to everyone under the age of 40 and look forward to receiving their advice at an appropriate time.

“This is a national mission. Vaccines are the best way to protect ourselves and our loved ones, and we urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Nearly 143,000 people have died in the UK in 28 days after the UK reported the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in Europe after Russia.

Meanwhile, a study by the UK Health Security Agency found that booster jab can prevent more than 90% of symptomatic infections in adults over the age of 50.

A new study found that protection against symptomatic infection two weeks after dosing the additional dose was 93.1% for those who first received Oxford/AstraZeneca and 94.0% for Pfizer/BioNtech.

Two doses of either vaccine appear to be less effective against symptomatic disease over time.

While experts say vaccine effectiveness for serious outcomes such as hospitalization is still high for several months after completing a basic course, researchers have seen a greater decline in the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions compared to young, healthy adults.

