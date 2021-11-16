An American strike on Syrian civilians, a subsequent cover-up, and questions about how the United States is waging the war.





US military commanders covered up an airstrike on Syria that killed dozens of civilians, dishonestly describing it as a successful attack on ISIS fighters and ignoring firm recommendations from military lawyers to investigate the strikes like a war crime.

The attack and the cover-up that followed were revealed in a long and widely documented story this weekend in New York City, which took place in 2019, during the final phase of the US and Allied campaign to oust the state. Islamic state of his self-proclaimed caliphate in Syria.

The Times report comes months after the last US drone strike in Afghanistan in August, which Pentagon officials touted as ending a terrorist attack, but which in fact, as another Times investigation soon revealed. , killed 10 civilians, none of whom were linked to terrorists. . (Seven of the 10 were children.)

Together, the two reports raise questions about the moral and strategic wisdom of launching airstrikes in areas where civilians and combatants regularly mix. These questions were raised repeatedly during the Americas’ 20-year global war on terrorism. But now that President Joe Biden has reduced this war and declared the end of the longest of these wars in Afghanistan, it is time for a basic reassessment.

On March 19, 2019, analysts monitoring the high-resolution video feed from a drone flying over the Syrian city of Baghuz identified a crowd of people gathered against a riverbank as civilians, many of them women and children. Suddenly, an F-15E attack aircraft passed through the drone’s field of view and dropped a 500-pound bomb. A few minutes later, another jet dropped two 2000 pound bombs. (These are the types of bombs often used to demolish entire buildings believed to house enemy fighters or terrorists.) The death toll was estimated at 70, then revised to 80. According to the Times:

A lawyer pointed out the strike as a possible war crime that needed investigation. But at almost every step, the military took action that masked the catastrophic strike. The death toll has been minimized. Reports were delayed, cleaned up and filed. US-led coalition forces razed the site of the bulldozer blast. And the top executives were not warned.

The issues surrounding air strikes are not new. The era of air power began in World War II. The US and UK air forces first attempted to bomb specific targets in Nazi Germany’s factories, power plants, military formations, among others, but this was found to be impossible, due to the cloud cover. and the nature of the bombs themselves, which could be blown away by high winds. So the commanders changed the logic of the bombing, saying that the target was enemy morale, meaning every bomb was successful, as long as it hit something. Hundreds of thousands of civilians were killed in these bombings. General Curtis LeMay, the commander of the firebomb raids on Japan, later said that if the United States had lost the war, he would have been tried as a war criminal.

The Vietnam War saw the development of guided bombs, but they still frequently moved away from targets. Even during the Gulf War of 1991, the new so-called smart bombs sometimes turned out to be less than bright because the radar beams, which the bombs tracked to the target, could be refracted or distorted by smoke and other factors. environmental.

The revolution came with the war in Afghanistan, which coincided with the invention of armed drones guided by signals from GPS satellites. Air crews simply typed in the latitude and longitude of the target; the missile or the bomb fired by a drone was directed precisely at this place. The sci-fi fantasy of a remotely localized bombardment has become a reality, a reality too tempting to exploit.

By the time Barack Obama became president, armed drones were in mass production and the infrastructure for drone strike imaging networks, surveillance stations, and trained joystick pilots was in place. This fit perfectly with Obama’s philosophy of military might, which involved killing high-value terrorists without sending thousands of troops to the ground. In Afghanistan, where he sent troops, drones were seen as force multipliers, making the assassination of Al-Qaida leaders more effective.

In a short time, both in Afghanistan and elsewhere, Obama came to rely too much on drones, allowing American commanders to use miracle weapons to kill not only high-ranking terrorists, but militia fighters as well. ordinary. (During his second term, Obama, acknowledging this, recalled drone strikes.)

Drones also fueled the illusion that they were only killing bad guys. Smart bombs rarely missed their targets, but sometimes targets were chosen poorly due to misinformation (the victims turned out to be innocent civilians, not terrorists) or deliberate disinformation (warlords told their contact American that some members of the rival tribe were al-Qaida).

It is still unclear why US commanders in Afghanistan approved the August 29 drone strike on a vehicle they believed to be carrying a bomb, which they believed an ISIS fighter was going to detonate at the Kabul airport where planes were evacuating people out of the country in the last days before leaving the Americas. Video footage revealed that the car was carrying no bombs and that the driver of the car was not an ISIS fighter but rather an aid worker. (The Pentagon has since admitted its mistake.)

It is also not known why, on March 18, 2019, three American attack planes dropped these 4,500 pounds of explosives on a group of people gathered near a riverbank. The pilots relied on low-resolution images, which led them to assume that the people from Baghouz, one of ISIS’s last resistance fighters, were radical jihadists. Apparently they didn’t know or bother to find out that a high-resolution drone had identified these people as civilians. In any case, even the low-resolution images should have indicated that the individuals posed no immediate threat to U.S. or Allied military personnel and therefore, under the laws of war, there was no need to hit them with bombs, let alone a pair of 2,000 pound bombs.

The Baghuz episode was exacerbated by another trend in the American way of waging war: the rise of the United States’ special operations command as a powerful and quasi-autonomous force. The large number of US casualties from the war in Iraq 4,418 killed and 31,994 wounded made politicians much less willing to send large combat units into combat. Instead, they sent out small units of special forces and gave special forces commanders more leeway for their elite status and sacrifice. And because their operations were often covert, special forces were kept out of conventional chains of command.

The two planes that dropped the bombs on Syrian civilians outside Baghouz were operated by Task Force 9, a special operations unit which, as the Times reported, operated in such secrecy that it sometimes did not even inform its own military partners of its actions. . Apparently, Task Force 9 was unaware of the high-resolution drone footage, which could have told them that the people were civilians. Analysts monitoring the footage also knew nothing about Task Force 9 or its two attack planes.

While the Times report did not say so, the incident could also be the result of the Trump administration’s loosening of air strike supervision. In the war against ISIS in Iraq and Syria, Obama established clear rules of engagement prohibiting air strikes unless a commander is confident enough that no civilians are in the area. When Trump took office, he was eager to end the war quickly. Its first Secretary of Defense, Jim Mattis, announced a new strategy for doing so, but the only novelty was the decision to drop more bombs faster. With Mattis’ encouragement, Trump let the commanders set criteria and make judgments for themselves. Under Obama, even with restrictions in place, US and Allied airstrikes killed an average of 80 civilians per month. In Trump’s first six months, these strikes killed 360 civilians a month.

The airstrikes near Baghuz took place just days before ISIS’s military collapse. The unnecessary losses were, in part, the result of Trump’s demand for an early victory that encouraged recklessness and autonomy in special operations commands.

Regardless of the specifics of this incident, the entire undertaking of airstrikes, whether launched by pilots flying over the target or by crews maneuvering drones halfway around the world, is inherently fraught with risk for those affected. . Accidents are inevitable because the person dropping the bomb (or operating the drone remotely) is not at the scene. One could pose a mathematical relation: the more the bombers avoid taking risks for themselves, the more they impose risks on the people below.

It is too much to ask commanders and presidents to put their own armed forces at greater risk. Military history is, in some ways, the history of a competition in harm reduction. Archaeologists have dated the first longbow that allowed soldiers to shoot arrows at a distance far enough away that enemy soldiers could not retaliate to around 3300 BC. by the same impulse.

Two things have been made clear through this story. First, whatever advantage a country obtains in this competition, other countries end up catching up. Second, as long-range weapons have become increasingly destructive, civilians hamper combat. These things will hold true as long as nations compete with their rivals and sometimes go to war. The best way to reduce the number of civilians killed in wars is to be less carefree about entering wars in the first place.

