Biden-Xi holds summit amid US-China tensions

President Biden told Chinese President Xi Jinping at the start of Monday night’s virtual summit that he looked forward to a “frank and frank discussion” on how to establish “common sense safeguards” between the two countries the most powerful in the world.

Big picture: Biden has repeatedly said he probably knows Xi better than any world leader, citing the dozens of hours they spent together while they were vice presidents of their respective countries .

Amid mounting tensions, Biden hopes personal diplomacy can help prevent what he calls “fierce competition” with China from escalating into conflict.

Leading the news: Biden opened the virtual meeting on Monday night telling Xi that the two have spent an enormous amount of time talking to each other over the years and have “always communicated with each other in a very honest manner and frank “.

“We have a responsibility to the world as well as to our people,” Biden said, stressing the need to work together on climate change, for example. He said he planned to raise human rights, the economy and the need to ensure a free and fair Indo-Pacific during the meeting. Biden thanked Xi for his congratulatory appeal after the 2020 presidential election, before handing over to the Chinese leader to begin his remarks via a translation.

Xi told Biden he was “very happy to see my old friend,” and stressed the need for the United States and China to improve “communication and cooperation.”

“Humanity lives in a global village, and we face multiple challenges together,” Xi said. Chinese state media reported that Xi was likely to reject ‘interference’ in China’s internal affairs. , as has been the standard response to US condemnations of Beijing’s human rights violations and aggression against Taiwan.

Biden delegation:

Secretary of State Antony Blinken Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Kampbell Senior NSC Director for China Laura Rosenberger NSC Director for China Jon Czin

Xi’s delegation:

Director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee Ding Xuexiang Deputy Premier of the State Council Liu He Director of Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Xie Feng

What to watch: Sullivan is expected to provide a public reading of the appeal during a Brookings Institution panel at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

