TikTok for iOS Adds Smart Page for Us on FaceTime Call with SharePlay





One of the most anticipated features of iOS 15 was SharePlay, which allows users to listen to songs, watch TV shows, play games and more while on a FaceTime call with friends or family members. To take advantage of this feature, many apps are updated so that users can enjoy it together.

One of the apps that brought a special touch when users are on FaceTime calling using SharePlay is TikTok with a new “For Us” page.

As Twitter user Aether Aurelia noted, instead of the “For You” page that appears to users when they access TikTok, if they are participating in a FaceTime call using SharePlay, this tab will be called “For us”.

This “For Us” page combines the best of user favorite recommendations and algorithms, making the experience of watching TikTok even more fun when you’re with someone else. Aether shared their experience with this feature:

This is basically a synced page between devices in the SharePlay session, it also seems to mix interests. From what I can tell it just mixes them up, although when I moved on to the next video it seemed more focused towards me, when Tom slid it seemed targeted towards him

One of the favorite things people do on TikTok is sharing videos. While you can mention someone or just send them a DM, having the option to watch together anywhere and anytime is much better.

For example, when Apple introduced SharePlay at WWDC21, that was exactly what the company had in mind: bringing people together on a FaceTime call to listen to songs, watch movies, and find other ways to get things done. ‘interact online.

How to use SharePlay on iPhone and iPad Make sure you have updated your iPhone or iPad to iOS 15.1 (SharePlay will arrive later this fall on macOS Monterey) Start a FaceTime call (they must also be running iOS 15.1) Once connected, open TikTok, then click the SharePlay button Make sure to share your screen and the “For you” page will change to “For us” To end SharePlay or screen sharing, tap the icon at the top left of your iPhone, tap the SharePlay icon, then tap End SharePlay / Screen Share

At this time, SharePlay is not available for macOS users. Apple is working on adding the feature to Macs starting with macOS 12.1, which is expected to be released in a few weeks.

