



After the British military warned that the British military needed to prepare for war, an expert said the suggestion that Britain could go to war with Russia over eastern European tensions did not help.

Both Russia and Britain/USA are prone to Cold War rhetoric. A lot of that, says Eleanor Bindman, Senior Lecturer in Eastern European Politics at Manchester Metropolitan University, is posture.

Ukraine said nearly 100,000 Russian soldiers had assembled near its border, and US intelligence sources told European sources that there could be another invasion similar to Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea.

General Nick Carter, commander of the British Army, has warned that it must prepare for war with Russia to distract attention from the growing immigration crisis on the Belarus-Polish border.

Sir Nick told the BBC in an interview with Andrew Marshaw that we must remain vigilant and ensure that deterrence prevails, but there must be unity in the NATO alliance and that there is no gap in our collective position. .

He said migrants from the Polish-Belarusian border are being pushed to the European Union border by Minsk. This was an attempt to destabilize the region with tactics from Russian strategy books. He added that the risk of an accidental clash with Russia is now greater than at any time since the Cold War.

Immigrants gather near the Belarus-Polish border in Kuznica on Monday (Photo: Oksana Manchuk/Belta/AFP)

Moscow has rejected such proposals as empty and groundless attempts to escalate tensions.

Dr. Bindman said that Britain is not very helpful in making such a statement, adding that it is absurd to suggest that Russia wants a war involving real combat, saying that it is not in the national interest.

What is the UK doing in this area?

The British sent troops to support the Polish army in stopping migrants from Belarus to Poland.

Brtain has sent a team of 10 people to provide engineering assistance to help with fence repairs and maintenance along the border with Belarus, where a state of emergency has been declared.

Dr. Bindman said that asylum applications across the country, which immigrants have a right to do under international law, are prohibited. She added that it would be absurd to picture it as a security crisis.

The EU and Poland accuse Belarus of creating a crisis by urging migrants to fly and cross their borders in retaliation for EU sanctions imposed for the brutal repression of protesters and critics.

there is no question [Belarusian president Alexander] Lukashenko uses these people as monstrous and effective shields of man, but that is no reason for Poland and even Britain to label these people ineligible for their most basic human rights, Dr. Bindman said.

She said the far-right and xenophobic Polish government was hostile to immigrants.

Speaking of British intervention, it is appalling that the British government is doing this. European countries lack a really depressing sympathy.

What are the UK, Russia and Belarus talking about?

Foreign Minister Liz Truss has urged Belarus’s closest ally, Russia, to intervene and end what he calls the shameful manufacturing immigration crisis, but Russia insists Britain is to blame.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has denied provoking the crisis.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the British had a clear historical responsibility for everything that was happening in the region from the moment they invaded Iraq.

The British invasion of Iraq was carefully planned. She wrote on social media on Sunday that 45,000 British troops helped the United States take the country, kill its citizens and loot the Earth’s ledgers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Russian state television channel Rossiya 1 that Western European countries are responsible for the crisis.

We must not forget the roots of this migration crisis. Has Belarus caused these problems? No, he said the problem was caused by Western, European countries.

We have nothing to do with this at all. They try to pass the blame on us with little or no pretext.

What is the impact on immigrants in the area?

Thousands of migrants traveled to Belarus to cross to the European Union, but found themselves stuck at the border in frozen conditions.

It is estimated that about nine people, including a 14-year-old boy, have died from hypothermia so far, and many more are gripped by fears that this winter could freeze to death.

Video on Monday showed hundreds of migrants leaving Belarusian camps on their way to the junction on their way to Poland.

Refugees (front) face Polish security forces at the Kuznica crossing (Photo: Border Commission of the Republic of Belarus/TASS)

Belarusian journalist Tadeusz Giczan tweeted that police and water cannons had been deployed at the Polish border. This is because a procession of about a kilometer long migrants is ready to storm the border.

He posted bullets fired from the Belarusian side (most likely blank) in a video allegedly shared by the Polish Ministry of Defense.

Refugees and children in a camp on the Belarusian-Polish border (Photo: Oksana Manchuk/TASS via Getty) Who else is involved?

Polish Prime Minister Matteusi Moraviecki has urged NATO to take concrete steps to address the immigrant crisis at the border.

He said Poland is discussing talks with Latvia and Lithuania under Article 4 of the NATO treaty, which allows emergency talks when member states’ security is threatened.

Refugees warming themselves over a bonfire on the Belarus-Polish border (Photo: Oksana Manchuk/TASS via Getty)

“We now need concrete action and a commitment from the alliance as a whole,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last week that Western countries shared information about the active movement of Russian troops with Kiev. “I hope now the world can see clearly who really wants peace and who is concentrating nearly 100,000 soldiers on our borders.

On November 3, Ukraine’s defense ministry estimated the number of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border at 90,000, Reuters reported.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was concerned about Russia’s unusual activity near Ukraine.

