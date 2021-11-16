UK sanctions high-ranking Nicaraguan officials after election fraud





Britain imposed sanctions on eight Nicaraguan dignitaries, including the vice president, following the November 7 presidential election.

This election was heavily criticized by Britain, the United States, the European Union and Canada for the arbitrary arrest and detention of opposition parties, the suppression of the independent media, and the forced dissolution of the opposition.

These sanctions undermine Nicaragua’s democratic principles and institutions, commit serious human rights violations and impose travel bans and asset freezes on those specifically responsible for the oppression of civil society.

Europe and Americas Minister Wendy Morton said:

The Ortega regime denies the basic human rights of Nicaraguans. Recent presidential elections have been rigged and opposition politicians and peaceful protesters have been continuously imprisoned for political purposes.

Britain will always be a fierce champion for freedom around the world and these sanctions will make those responsible for the attack on democracy in Nicaragua pay a real price for their actions.

The list of sanctions includes Nicaragua’s Vice President and First Lady Rosario Murillo for his involvement in suppressing state-backed protests, distrusting independent journalists and excluding opposition candidates from elections.

The Attorney General and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court have been sanctioned for acting to restrict access to free and fair trials and other acts that undermine the rule of law, while a senior member of the Nicaraguan Police Department is charged with involvement in the crime. Sexual harassment of protesters during protests in 2018.

Today’s announcement makes it impossible for these individuals to freely travel to the UK, finance through UK banks or profit from the UK economy. These restrictions are aimed at individuals and are carefully targeted to minimize their impact on the broader economy.

These measures, in collaboration with the United States and Canada, which have imposed similar sanctions on key Nicaraguan officials, have maximized pressure for the Ortega regime to change behavior and end oppression of its citizens. We will continue to work with like-minded partners such as the United States, Canada and the EU on further coordination measures to respond to the situation in Nicaragua.

The UK has repeatedly called for the immediate and unconditional release of all opposition leaders and other political prisoners in Nicaragua and the full restoration of their civil and political rights, most recently in a statement following the election fraud on 7 November.

These new sanctions are in addition to the six carry-overs when the UK leaves the EU under the Nicaragua (Sanctions) (Leave the EU) Regulation 2020 and one designation imposed on 26 April 2021 under the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulation 2021.

background

Here’s the full list of UK sanctions today:

Rosario Mara Murillo Zambrana, Vice President of Nicaragua, First Lady of Nicaragua, Government Spokesperson and Sandinista Youth Leader Gustavo Eduardo Porras Corts, Chairman of the National Assembly of Nicaragua Fidel Antonio Moreno Briones, Secretary-General and Organizational Secretary of the Nicaragua National Liberation Front (FSLN) Sandinista Guido Ochoa (FSLN) Attorney General of the Republic Alba Luz Ramos Vanegas, Chief Justice of Nicaragua Lumberto Ignacio Campbell Hooker, Former Vice President and Interim President and Current Supreme Court Judge Nicaragua Council Juan Antonio Valle Valle Senior Director of the Nicaragua National Police Agency (NNP) Fidel de Jesus Dominguez Alvarez, Chief of Police in Rengu

