United States Prepares For Second Thanksgiving COVID-19





Despite the wide availability of vaccines, tests and promising new treatments for COVID-19, most Americans will still take important precautions next week as they celebrate their second Thanksgiving for the pandemic.

Half of Americans will ask their guests to wear masks, up from 67% a year ago, and nearly three-quarters said they would likely celebrate with them, according to a new poll by researchers at Ohio State University. members of their household only.

Medical experts across the country have carefully shared their vacation plans, as Americans navigate between the two during the pandemic.

Today, in an interview with the Bipartisan Policy Center, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House’s chief medical adviser said he anticipates a more typical holiday season, as long as everyone is at the table. is vaccinated.

“If you get vaccinated and your family is vaccinated, you may feel good enjoying a typical Thanksgiving, Christmas with your family and close friends,” Fauci said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID Data Tracker shows 58.8% of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 68.3% have received at least one dose of vaccine and 15% of Americans are fully vaccinated received a booster dose.

Federal vaccine mandate suspended

Late last week, a U.S. appeals court upheld its decision to suspend the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for companies with 100 or more workers, Reuters reports. The administration had argued that stopping law enforcement could lead to dozens, if not hundreds, of deaths.

The court is upholding a suspension from the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Court of Appeals over the vaccine requirement, one judge citing economic upheaval potentially caused by the warrant against the public interest.

“From economic uncertainty to workplace conflicts, the mere specter of tenure has contributed to unspeakable economic upheaval in recent months,” Judge Kurt D. Engelhardt wrote in his opinion.

In Florida, state lawmakers are opening a special session this week to pass legislation that would push back federal vaccine mandates and limit local government authority to require vaccination against COVID-19, reports the WFSU.

Throughout the pandemic, Governor Ron DeSantis has opposed mask warrants in schools. The governor has been a vocal critic of the federal vaccine mandate, which would require all employers with more than 100 employees to demand a full vaccination by Jan.4.

“It is a rule which does not conform to the Constitution and which is not legally authorized by the statute of Congress,” he said. “The federal government cannot unilaterally impose medical policy under the guise of workplace regulation.”

Amid wave, Colorado passes vaccine-proof

The United States yesterday reported 23,578 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracker. In total, the United States has reported 47,136,985 cases of COVID-19, including 763,619 deaths.

The 7-day average of new daily cases is 80,885, with 1,133 deaths, according to the New York Times tracker.

Colorado continues to be a hotspot for viral activity. Last week, the governor said all Coloradians over 18 are eligible for the COVID-19 booster vaccine dose.

Now state officials have announced that attendees of large indoor public events in parts of the state must show proof of vaccination, according to CNN.

Other developments in the United States Several dozen New York City sanitation workers are under investigation for using fake vaccination cards, The New York Times reported today. New guidelines released Friday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ask nursing homes to allow visits at any time for all residents except those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or meet quarantine criteria, according to the Associated Press. A new Washington Post-ABC News poll shows that 47% of Americans approve of the Biden administration’s handling of the pandemic and 49% disapprove. In a June poll, 62% approved and 31% disapproved.

