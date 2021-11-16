UK raises terror threat level to “serious” after car bomb detonation





In February, the UK downgraded the terror threat level from ‘serious’ to ‘significant’.

London:

Britain raised the threat of terrorism after a fatal explosion in an attack involving a home-made bomb outside a hospital in Liverpool on Monday. Interior Minister Pretty Patel said intelligence officials had upgraded the threat from “significant” to “serious”.

Patel said the decision was made because Sunday’s explosion destroyed a taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital and killed a passenger, the second in a month.

Last month, veteran British MP David Ames was stabbed to death while meeting voters in southeast England.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Liverpool attack was “a sharp reminder of the need for all of us to remain vigilant”.

“But what we showed all of us yesterday is that the British people will never be intimidated by terrorism. We will never succumb to those who try to divide us by meaningless actions,” he added.

Russ Jackson, head of the counter-terrorism police in northwest England, said the motive for the Liverpool attack was unclear.

But he told reporters that the improvised explosive device that ignited in the driver’s seat and turned into a ball of fire was “made by the passenger”. Jackson added that it was being treated as a “terrorist incident.”

The explosion occurred just before a Memorial Day service at nearby Liverpool Cathedral, sparking speculation that the incident was an intended target.

“At this time, we can’t draw anything related to this, but that’s the line of investigation we’re pursuing,” Jackson said.

Three men, aged 21, 26 and 29, were arrested and questioned under the Terrorism Act shortly after the explosion in the Kensington area near the city.

Jackson added that the 20-year-old man, who was detained earlier on Monday, had “important objects” found at a second address in Sefton Park near Kensington.

amazing escape

Explosions and fireballs spread thick smoke through the air just seconds before Britain went silent to pay tribute to the dead and veterans of 1100 GMT.

There was immediate praise for a taxi driver who was known to have locked a passenger (a man) inside a taxi because his intentions were questionable.

British media, citing investigators and friends of taxi drivers, said the passenger wanted to attend the annual service at Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral.

However, due to road closures, taxis diverted to a nearby hospital, and a bomb detonated shortly after the driver escaped, the Daily Mail reported.

Johnson, who convened a government emergency and emergency meeting in response to the blast, said the driver “appears to have acted incredibly calm and brave.”

Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson said: “With a heroic effort, the taxi driver succeeded in circumventing what could have been an absolutely horrific catastrophe in the hospital.

“I knew early on knowing that the taxi driver had locked the door without being noticed,” she told BBC Radio.

Jackson gave few details, but said the taxi driver picked up passengers in the Kensington area.

“As the taxi approached the hospital drop-off point, an explosion occurred inside the car and was quickly engulfed in flames,” he added.

“Surprisingly, the taxi driver escaped from the taxi. He was treated for the injuries he sustained and is now discharged from the hospital.”

‘True Courage’

About 2,000 people attended the largest memorial service and military parade outside London, according to Liverpool Echo newspaper.

Senior Conservative politician Oliver Dowden said the driver’s behavior contrasted with “the cowardice of a terrorist attack.”

“Obviously we’ll have to check what happened there,” the co-chair of the ruling party told Sky News.

“But if it’s true, it’s another example of true courage and courage,” Dowden said.

The hospital site was maintained under control on Monday, and forensic investigators in white were seen on the streets around two buildings under investigation.

The UK downgraded the terror threat level from 'serious' to 'significant' in February. It comes after the fatal shooting in Vienna last November and multiple attacks in France. All blamed on Islamic extremists.

