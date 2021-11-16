Arrests of migrants along US-Mexico border decline for third consecutive month





The number of migrants detained in the United States along the border with Mexico fell for a third consecutive month in October after soaring this summer, according to government data released on Monday.

United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recorded more than 164,000 arrests of migrants in October, down 23% from July, when border arrests peaked in 21 years.

About 57% of migrants encountered by U.S. border officials in October were deported to Mexico or their home country under a Trump-era emergency policy known as Title 42 that the administration Biden retained.

The Public Health Act, which was invoked by the Trump administration in March 2020, allowed U.S. border officials to deport migrants without giving them the opportunity to see an immigration judge or asylum officer . In October, US authorities deported migrants more than 93,600 times using the authority of Title 42.

Asylum seekers speak with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer near the crosswalk at the San Ysidro Crossing Port on the Mexico-U.S. Border in Tijuana, in Baja California State, Mexico, November 8, 2021. GUILLERMO ARIAS / AFP via Getty Images

The overall deport number does not equal the number of individual migrants detained, as many attempt to enter the United States more than once and are processed multiple times. Almost 30% of the migrants it met in October had already been treated by US authorities in the past 12 months, CBP said.

About 70,000 of the migrants who entered detention at the US border in October were treated under immigration laws and allowed to seek asylum; While it’s not clear how many of them have applied for protection, CBP data shows.

The steady decline in border arrests over the past three months is largely due to a marked reduction in the number of unaccompanied children and families entering U.S. custody.

US agents barred parents and children from family travel more than 42,000 times in October, a 48% drop from July. The number of unaccompanied children treated by the United States fell below 13,000, a 32% drop from the monthly record set in July.

Unlike the Trump administration, the Biden administration did not use Title 42 to deport unaccompanied children. Instead, he transfers them to government-supervised shelters, as required by a 2008 anti-trafficking law.

While some families with children were deported in October, most were placed in due process and allowed to seek asylum in the United States.

The apprehensions of adult migrants traveling without children have decreased slightly, but remain high, in part due to the high rate of repeated border crossing attempts among border residents deported under Title 42.

More than 73% of the 108,000 arrests of unmarried adult migrants in October led to Title 42 deportations, according to CBP data.

Highlighting the drop in apprehensions at the borders, Troy Miller, the acting head of CBP, said the Biden administration was focused on disrupting the work of smugglers, who make it easier for many migrants to travel after charging them large sums of money. .

“The CBP workforce continues to work with partners across the federal government and across the hemisphere to disrupt smugglers who intend to exploit vulnerable migrants for profit,” Miller said. in a press release.

Cris Ramón, an independent immigration policy analyst, said increased law enforcement efforts by Mexican immigration officials may be partly responsible for the steady decline in the number of migrants reaching the southern border of the United States. United States. He noted that Mexico has seen an increase in arrests of migrants in recent months, even as the number of crossings along the US border has declined.

“Mexico definitely plays an even more pronounced role in controlling migration within its territory and up to the US-Mexico border,” Ramón said.

Migrants from Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala accounted for 65% of border arrests in October. The vast majority of the remaining migrants came from Venezuela, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Brazil and Cuba.

Arrests of Ecuadorians and Haitians fell in October. CBP reported apprehending migrants from Ecuador 744 times, down 89% from September.

After recording more than 17,600 encounters with Haitians in September, US border authorities detained 902 Haitian migrants in October, a drop of 94%.

The sharp drop came after thousands of Haitians suddenly arrived at a squalid settlement in Del Rio, Texas, international headlines reported. The United States then launched an unprecedented deportation blitz to the destitute Caribbean country, deporting 8,500 Haitians in just a few weeks.

These mass deportations were carried out under the coronavirus-era Title 42 edict, which advocates for asylum seekers have decried as draconian and illegal.

While initially planning to end mass deportations over the summer, the Biden administration said policy was needed to curb the spread of the coronavirus inside migrant detention sites.

More Camilo Montoya-Galvez

Camilo Montoya-Galvez is the immigration reporter for CBS News. Based in Washington, he covers immigration policy and politics.

