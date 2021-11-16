Peacock arrives in England with Sky Q and Now.





(Pocket-lint) – Peacock was released in the UK as part of Sky TV.

NBCUniversal’s streaming service, launched in the US last year, is now available to customers of SkyTV, Skyglass, SkyQ, and Now.

As of today, 16 November 2021, UK and Ireland customers will have access to Peacock programming at no additional cost.

After receiving a “soft launch” in those regions, it will be rolled out to Sky customers in other regions, including Germany, Italy, Austria and Switzerland, within the next few months.

This is the first time Peacock is officially available outside of the US, but it appears to be an add-on rather than a complete standalone app.

In Europe, you can expect Peacock to have current and past TV shows and originals, including American versions of Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Bates Motel, Friday Night Lights, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and The Real Housewives. , and more. Peacock’s films include The Last House on the Left, MacGruber, Seed of Chucky, The Skeleton Key, United 93, Very Bad Things, What Dreams May Come, You, Me, and Dupree.

NBC Universal first announced plans to launch Peacock as a free add-on for Sky satellite TV customers in Europe last summer. Peacock follows HBO Max’s debut in Europe last month. Meanwhile, ViacomCBS said it plans to launch Paramount Plus in Europe in 2022 with a Sky Cinema subscription.

Written by Maggie Tillman. Edited by Rick Henderson. First posted on November 15, 2021.

