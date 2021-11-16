US cuts refugee admissions to focus on resettlement of Afghan evacuees





The US government is reducing refugee admissions to focus on massive efforts to process and resettle tens of thousands of Afghan evacuees, the State Department said on Monday.

Until January 11, the United States will stop booking travel for refugees who do not qualify for certain exceptions. Refugees who need to be reunited with their families in the United States, who are ready to travel, who have “urgent cases” or whose medical and security checks are about to expire will continue to be resettled, the department said. ‘State.

The limits on refugee admissions have been requested by local nonprofit refugee resettlement agencies partnering with the government to help immigrants fleeing violence and war settle into U.S. communities, told CBS News two people familiar with the matter.

Since the end of the summer, resettlement groups have joined forces to help the more than 73,000 evacuees the United States transferred to America after the Taliban recaptured Afghanistan.

The effort, dubbed Operation Allies Welcome, strained the resources of the nine national resettlement groups and their local affiliates, many of which closed offices and downsized during the Trump administration, drastically reducing staff. refugee admissions.

“This temporary prioritization of new bookings will allow resettlement agencies and community partners to provide necessary services to Afghans who will be leaving US shelters in the weeks and months to come, as well as to receive refugees already booked for travel in November.” and December, ”the State Department said in a statement.

About 46,000 evacuated Afghans are currently living in eight military installations across the Americas that have served as temporary accommodation sites as authorities prepare to move the new arrivals to their respective destinations in America, according to the latest government figures.

So far, 25,000 evacuees have left military sites, including 19,000 Afghans who have been resettled by nonprofit resettlement groups, according to figures from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

“This temporary approach will help speed up the relocation of Afghans from safe havens to their new communities,” the State Department said, using the government’s name for military sites.

According to DHS data, another 2,600 evacuees from Afghanistan are awaiting flights to the United States at military bases in the Middle East and Europe.

Resettlement groups, many of which are faith-based, help refugees secure affordable housing, jobs, and government benefits designed to facilitate their integration into American society.

Restrictions on refugee admissions, while temporary, will further complicate efforts by the U.S. government to meet President Biden’s ambitious goal of resettling up to 125,000 refugees in fiscal year 2022, which began last month. .

In October, the United States admitted 401 refugees, down 89% from September, when nearly 3,800 refugees arrived in the country, according to government data.

Admissions figures do not include the tens of thousands of Afghan evacuees brought to the United States since the summer because they entered the country through a humanitarian process known as parole – and not through the traditional refugee program.

Temporary refugee admission restrictions will not apply to immigrants who have assisted U.S. military forces and who have special immigrant visas, the State Department noted.

The Biden administration has struggled to rebuild the U.S. refugee program, which has been crippled by numerous Trump-era restrictions and the coronavirus pandemic.

In fiscal 2021, which included the first eight full months of Mr. Biden’s presidency, the United States resettled 11,411 refugees, a record high.

More Camilo Montoya-Galvez

Camilo Montoya-Galvez is the immigration reporter for CBS News. Based in Washington, he covers immigration policy and politics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/afghan-evacuees-resettling-us-curtails-refugee-admissions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos