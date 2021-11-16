Police name suspect killed in Liverpool explosion as UK raises terror threat level to ‘serious’





Police in northwest England said within hours that the blast was being treated as a “terrorist incident” and named the suspect who died Monday evening.

“Our investigation is very ongoing, but at this stage we firmly believe that the deceased was 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen,” Chief Investigator Andrew Meeks said in a statement.

He provided few other details, but noted that Al Swealmeen lived in one place linked to two addresses raided by police after the incident, and rented another location where officers recently recovered “important items”.

“We continue to appeal for all information about this case, and now that his name has been made public, any information the public can have about Al Swealmeen, no matter how small, will be of great help to us,” Meeks said. said.

controlled explosion

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the attack was “a sharp reminder of the need for all of us to remain vigilant.”

“But what he showed us yesterday is that the British people will never be intimidated by terrorism,” Johnson said.

Earlier Monday, Russ Jackson, head of the counter-terrorism police in northwest England, said the motive for the attack was unclear.

He lit a taxi and confirmed that the fireball device was made by Al Swealmeen after it was picked up in the city’s Kensington area.

The explosion occurred just before a Memorial Day service at nearby Liverpool Cathedral, sparking speculation that the incident was an intended target.

“At this time, we can’t draw anything related to this, but that’s the line of investigation we’re pursuing,” Jackson said.

Three men, aged 21, 26 and 29, were arrested under anti-terrorism laws in the nearby Kensington area shortly after the explosion and are being held for questioning.

Jackson detained a fourth man, 20, early Monday, adding that “important objects” were found at a second address in Sefton Park near Kensington.

On Monday afternoon, investigators conducted a controlled detonation “as a precaution” at Sefton Park.

