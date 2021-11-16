Biden, Xi hold virtual summit amid rising US-China tensions





WASHINGTON President Joe Biden held a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday evening, in a conversation that the White House said did not lead to any breakthrough in US-China relations, but took a step towards managing a relationship increasingly defined by hostility.

In a statement after the meeting, the White House said Biden raised concerns about Beijing’s crackdown on the Hong Kong Democratic movement, China’s abuses against Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang, as well as human rights more broadly.

The two leaders also discussed Taiwan at length. The White House said Biden underlined the United States’ commitment to the “one China” policy, but was blunt about his concerns that Beijing’s actions toward autonomous democracy were growing. more at odds with the status quo.

According to Chinese state media, Xi warned Biden that the United States is “playing with fire” in Taiwan and that if Beijing seeks peaceful “reunification” with the island, it is ready to take “resolute action” against the independence of Taiwan.

In a call with reporters, a senior administration official called the meeting “respectful”, “direct” and “open”.

“The meeting itself was actually about the two leaders discussing how to handle competition between the United States and China responsibly and how to establish safeguards for that competition,” the official said. “It was a theme throughout the conversation.”

The Global Times, a state-backed Chinese tabloid, said the meeting “injected certainty” into the US-China relationship and showed that while the two countries cannot avoid competition, there are many areas as well. cooperation.

Biden had spoken with Xi on the phone twice since taking office, but Monday marked the first time the two leaders had met in a more formal setting. The White House had hoped to hold the meeting in person, but Xi has not left China since January 2020, when the coronavirus began to spread.

“Getting together virtually isn’t quite the same as meeting in person, but it was certainly very different from a simple phone call,” said senior administration official Biden. “The two leaders really had substantial back and forth and an ability to interact with each other.”

President Joe Biden virtually meets Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt Room of the White House on November 15, 2021.Susan Walsh / AP

Relations between the United States and China have grown increasingly strained in recent years. The two countries embarked on a trade war under the Trump administration, and Biden took a tough stance on China during his presidential campaign, calling Xi a “thug.” The Chinese leader has repeatedly celebrated what he claims to be America’s waning power, claiming that “the East is rising and the West is declining.”

Biden and Xi, who spoke to each other through interpreters on Monday, exchanged conciliatory words as they sat down for their 3.5-hour video conference.

“It seems to me that our responsibility as the leaders of China and the United States is to ensure that the competition between our countries does not escalate into conflict, intentional or not,” Biden said in his opening speech. , seated at a table in the Roosevelt Room. .

Xi called Biden an “old friend” that the two leaders traveled together when they were both vice presidents of their respective countries and said their countries should “increase communication and cooperation.”

“China and the United States must respect each other, coexist in peace and pursue win-win cooperation,” Xi said from a hall at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Officials in the Biden administration had played down expectations ahead of the meeting, telling reporters the meeting was aimed at opening up channels of communication between the two leaders rather than producing specific deliverables or outcomes.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said earlier Monday that Biden felt he was entering the meeting from a “position of strength” after his overseas trip to the summit last month. of the Group of 20 in Rome and at the United Nations climate conference in Scotland, nor Xi attended in person. Psaki said passing the infrastructure bill, which Biden signed into law on Monday afternoon, also strengthened the president’s position.

“This infrastructure bill is essential and important for many reasons, but one of them is: for the first time in 20 years, we will invest more in infrastructure than China,” Psaki said.

During the call with reporters, the senior administration official said Biden had urged Xi to follow through on China’s “phase one” trade deal with the Trump administration. Biden also spoke about the coronavirus pandemic and communicated the “important role that transparency plays” in the fight against global health, the official said.

Xinhua, the Chinese state news agency, said Xi told Biden that economic and trade relations between the United States and China are “of a mutually beneficial nature” and should not be politicized. He said the United States “should stop abusing or expanding the concept of national security to suppress Chinese companies,” apparently referring to restrictions imposed by the US government on Chinese technology companies like Huawei.

Relations between Beijing and Washington got off to a rocky start under the Biden administration after senior diplomats from the United States and China erupted publicly in front of reporters at a meeting in Alaska in March. Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized Beijing for its growing authoritarianism, while Communist Party of China Foreign Chief Yang Jiechi accused Washington of human rights hypocrisy.

Blinken and Yang both attended Monday’s meeting. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and National Security Assistants Kurt Campbell, Laura Rosenberger and Jon Czin also joined the meeting.

China is expected to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in February. Rumors were circulating that Xi would use Monday’s meeting to invite Biden to attend the Games, but a senior administration official said the Olympics were not taking place.

