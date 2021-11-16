Is Inflation in the US Economy Transient or Structural? Quartz





Is inflation transient? Executives are talking about it more than ever, but there is little agreement on whether the surge in price increases will be persistent or fleeting.

The word transient was mentioned more than 200 times in November, according to transcripts of earnings calls, conferences and shareholder meetings compiled by Sentieo, a financial data platform. That’s already a monthly record, even though November is only half over. Talks over price increases between executives and analysts came to a head as US inflation rose in October at the fastest pace in 30 years.

Whether the price hike goes away depends on who you ask. Inflation does not appear to be transient, Sotherly Hotels CEO David Folsom said on November 12, Black & Decker CFO Donald Allan said he expects some price increases to occur. have already stabilized over the past two months. Looks like it could have peaked at this point, the toolmaker’s manager said on November 10.

Is inflation transient or structural?

Whether inflation is transient is a question that has plagued US Federal Reserve officials, who probably wish they had never used the T-word. Prices are skyrocketing around the world as demand , after stagnating in 2020 during the pandemic, is making a comeback.

The deluge of orders for everything from microchips to washing machines has caught some manufacturers off guard, depleting their inventory. Ports have struggled to deal with the large amount of cargo passing through them, adding to supply chain bottlenecks that policymakers see as a major contributor to rising inflation. Monetary policy aimed at keeping interest rates low and federal spending aimed at stimulating the economy are seen as an additional factor driving up prices.

The chairman of investment giant Blackstone is among those who believe price increases will be persistent, perhaps in part because of structural changes: investment in fossil fuels has declined even as demand for energy starts again. Housing construction is still lagging behind the days leading up to the last financial crisis. Many people have taken early retirement, immigration is down and still more are shunning the job market even as job vacancies skyrocket, he said. Some of those things are transient, but I think some of them are going to stick around, and I think we have to get used to a world with higher inflation, said Jonathan Gray, director of Blackstone, on November 10 during ‘a conference.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber said its North American factories have been hit harder by staff shortages than those in other parts of the world. CFO Darren Wells said there have been more retirements in the United States than elsewhere, resulting in more unproductive workers when training new employees. This resulted in considerably higher costs in the short term relative to the number of tires produced, he said on November 5. While we would expect these additional costs to be transient, they will stay with us at least until the first quarter of next year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro CEO said many U.S. senators in Washington recently asked him if the price hike would be short-lived. I said no, and I think it’s accelerating, “said James Hagedorn, president of the lawn and garden products company, on November 3. But again, I don’t think anyone knows. think everyone should be concerned.

Indeed, humility may be the best response when analysts ask someone to predict the future. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell admitted earlier this month that central bank labor market expectations had missed target, reopening schools and expiring emergency unemployment benefits did having hardly affected the labor shortage in the United States. Despite this, the Fed still expects a slowdown in inflation in the second half of 2022.

Carrols Restaurant Group CEO Daniel Accordino said his company, which operates Burger King and Popeyes restaurants, is still struggling to determine which labor costs and raw material prices will return to normal.

We don’t have those answers, but we do know that the inflationary cost pressures we experienced in Q3 were not expected to the point where they would have impacted our industry, he said. November 10. The economic conditions resulting from the pandemic and its effects on the workforce, supply chain and consumption patterns remain difficult to understand and predict.

