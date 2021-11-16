British police name Liverpool suicide bomber suspect may have targeted cathedral





British police raised the threat of terrorism just hours after the explosion outside a hospital in Liverpool. Police named the suicide bomber suspected of making a home-made device before his death in the explosion.

Interior Minister Pretty Patel said intelligence officials upgraded the threat assessment to “severe”, the second highest level, after the second terrorist attack in a month.

Last month, veteran British MP David Ames was stabbed to death while meeting with voters in southeast England.

An explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital just before noon on Memorial Day Sunday destroyed a taxi and killed a passenger suspected of making a poor device, but only the driver was injured.

Police in northwest England said within hours that the blast was being treated as a “terrorist incident” and named the suspect who died on Monday evening.

Receive Times of Israel’s Daily Edition by email and never miss a featured article.

By signing up you agree to the terms and conditions

“Our investigation is very ongoing, but at this stage we strongly believe that the deceased was 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen,” chief investigator Andrew Meeks said in a statement.

Police stand guard near the site of a vehicle explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on November 15, 2021. (Paul ELLIS / AFP)

He provided few other details, but noted that Al Swealmeen lived in one place linked to two addresses raided by police after the incident, and rented another location where officers recently recovered “important items”.

“We continue to appeal for all information about this case, and now that his name has been made public, any information the public can have about Al Swealmeen, no matter how small, will be of great help to us,” Meeks said. said.

The Daily Mail reported that Al Swellmin arrived in England from Iraq several years ago and converted from Islam to Christianity in 2017 at Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral.

The explosion occurred just before a Memorial Day service at a nearby cathedral, sparking speculation that the incident was an intended target.

The Mail said after arriving in England that Al Swealmeen, who has a Syrian father and an Iraqi mother, changed his name to Enzo Almeni, believing he had spent much of his life in Iraq.

An evangelist couple hurt by betrayal by a Liverpool bomber – The bomber is amputated after being arrested for wielding a knife. He used to call himself Enzo Almeni. Claims of trying to convert to Christianity to help asylum seekers https://t.co/P5rco4BsrU

— Raphael Pantucci (@raffpantucci) November 16, 2021

Al Swealmeen was arrested in 2014 for possession of a “big knife” after his asylum application was denied. He was hospitalized for several months under the Mental Health Act.

Since then, he has spent much of his time in Liverpool supported by Christian volunteers helping asylum seekers. This includes two volunteers living together at home for eight months. The newspaper added that he converted to Christianity in 2017 and worked as a pizza cook.

controlled explosion

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the attack was “a sharp reminder of the need for all of us to remain vigilant.”

“But what he showed us all yesterday is that the British people will never be intimidated by terrorism. We will never succumb to those who try to divide us by pointless actions,” Johnson said.

Earlier Monday, Russ Jackson, head of the counter-terrorism police in northwest England, said the motive for the attack was unclear.

He lit a taxi and confirmed that the fireball device was made by Al Swealmeen after it was picked up in the city’s Kensington area.

Northwest Russ Jackson Counter-Terrorism Police Commissioner (left) and Merseyside Police Chief Serena Kennedy attend a press conference after the incident outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday at Merseyside Police Headquarters in Liverpool, England, November 15, 2021. Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

Referring to the cathedral, Jackson said, “I can’t draw any connection to this at this time, but it’s the line of investigation we’re pursuing.”

Three men, aged 21, 26 and 29, were arrested under anti-terrorism laws in the nearby Kensington area shortly after the explosion and are being held for questioning.

Jackson detained a fourth man, 20, early Monday, adding that “important objects” were found at a second address in Sefton Park near Kensington.

On Monday afternoon, investigators conducted a “preventive” controlled detonation at Sefton Park.

amazing escape

Explosions and fireballs billowed thick smoke into the air as Britain kept silent to pay tribute to the dead and veterans.

Compliments flooded immediately after reports of a local taxi driver named David Perry of questioning his intentions and locking passengers in the cab.

According to his wife, he was treated in hospital, but his wife, who posted on Facebook on Monday that he was released, said it was “a complete miracle” that he was alive.

Emergency services outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, Liverpool, England, 14 November 2021. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

“There are a lot of rumors circulating that he’s a hero and locking passengers in cars, but the truth is that he’s lucky to be alive,” she wrote.

In response, Johnson, who convened an emergency government meeting, said the driver “appears to have acted incredibly calmly and bravely.”

‘significant’ threat

According to LiverpoolEcho newspaper, around 2,000 people attended the largest memorial service and military parade outside London.

The hospital site was maintained under control on Monday, and forensic investigators in white were seen on the streets around two buildings under investigation.

In February, the UK downgraded the terror threat level from ‘serious’ to ‘significant’.

Armed police officers hold a broken shotgun used to blow up a door hinge at the Rutland Avenue address in Sefton Park after an explosion at Liverpool Women’s Hospital in Liverpool, England on November 15, 2021. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

It comes after the fatal shooting in Vienna last November and multiple attacks in France. All blamed on Islamic extremists.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, who is charged with the murder of David Amess last month, will meet with voters in Leigh-on-Sea, east of the capital, to face trial next year.

Prosecutors said the murders had “religious and ideological motives” and were “terrorist-related.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/uk-police-name-suspected-liverpool-suicide-bomber-may-have-targeted-cathedral/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos