Patrick Leahy of Vermont announces he will retire from the US SenateExBulletin





After eight terms in the US Senate, Democrat Patrick Leahy of Vermont announced his retirement on Monday. The powerful senator was at the center of many contests for the nomination to the Supreme Court.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

The oldest member of the US Senate is retiring. Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont announced today that he will not run for a ninth term next year. He was elected in 1974 and his decision to step down creates a rare opening in the Vermont congressional delegation. Henry Epp of Vermont Public Radio has more.

HENRY EPP, BYLINE: Standing on a podium at State House in Vermont, Senator Patrick Leahy listed some of his proudest accomplishments in his nearly five decades in the Senate – voting against an extension of the Vietnam War, updating the law on violence against women, leading the Senate Judiciary Commission. Then he said that he and his wife Marcelle had made a decision.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

PATRICK LEAHY: It’s time to pass the torch to the next Vermonter.

PPE: Leahy’s political career began as a district attorney. In 1974, he led a long campaign for the Senate as a Democrat, riding a wave of voter discontent amid the Watergate scandal, as he noted in a TV documentary at the time.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

LEAHY: They fear there is a double standard of justice. They believe that this administration has justice for itself; a different justice, a different standard of justice for the rest of the population.

PPE: Leahy went on to serve as chairman of the justice, agriculture, and credit committees, where he was able to direct millions of federal dollars to his small home state. During his years as the first Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, he was involved in numerous Supreme Court appointments. Outside of her Senate job, Leahy is a proud Batman aficionado and has made appearances in several Batman films.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “THE DARK KNIGHT”)

LEAHY: (as a gentleman at the party) We’re not intimidated by thugs.

HEATH LEDGER: (like the Joker) You know, you remind me of my dad. I hated my father.

EPP: Vermont has only three members of Congress, so Leahy’s decision creates a rare opening, says Conor Casey, former director of the Vermont Democratic Party.

CONOR CASEY: For Vermont politics junkies, this is a sea change in Vermont politics.

EPP: The current composition of the state’s congressional delegation has remained unchanged since 2006, and this lack of rotation has contributed to Vermont being the only state in the country to never send a woman to Congress. Democratic State Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale, who herself is considering running for Congress, said that is likely to change.

KESHA RAM HINSDALE: All I hear from people is that they’re excited to have a race to see the best woman win.

EPP: Vermont also hasn’t sent a Republican to Congress in over two decades, but despite its liberal reputation, the state isn’t necessarily a lock for Democrats. Last year, Republican Gov. Phil Scott won a third term in a landslide, but Scott says he has no interest in going to Washington. For her part, Leahy says he can’t wait to set his own schedule and spend more time with his family, especially his wife Marcelle. For NPR News, I’m Henry Epp in Colchester, Vermont.

