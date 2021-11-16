Russian anti-satellite missile test puts astronauts at risk, US says





Russia said the safety of the space crew was their “top priority” after the United States accused them of testing an anti-satellite missile in a “destructive” movement that generated debris and placed endangered astronauts on the International Space Station.

Comments from Russian state space agency Roscosmos came on Tuesday after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said Russia conducted “a reckless destructive test of an anti-missile earlier today. -satellite with direct ascension against one of its own “. satellites ”.

Blinken said the test generated more than 1,500 pieces of “traceable orbital debris and will likely generate hundreds of thousands of smaller pieces of orbital debris,” threatening people working on the ISS and “other flight activities. manned space “.

The actions “clearly demonstrate that Russia, despite its claims to oppose the militarization of outer space, is prepared to compromise the long-term sustainability of outer space and jeopardize the exploration and use of outer space by all nations through its reckless and irresponsible behavior, ”Blinken said. He added that the United States would work with its allies and partners to respond.

Roscosmos said on Tuesday that the safety of space crew “has always been and remains our top priority”. Russia was monitoring the situation “to prevent and counter all possible threats to the security of the ISS and its crew,” he added.

The country’s military confirmed the test on Tuesday. “The Russian Defense Ministry is carrying out planned activities to strengthen its defense capabilities,” he said in a statement, adding that he carried out a successful strike on Monday on the non-operational Tselina-D satellite which was in operation. orbit since 1982.

The ministry denied that the debris produced could pose a threat. He called US statements on security concerns “hypocritical”, saying the Russian tests were motivated by US actions in space that were “assessed as a threat.” The Pentagon was testing weapons of all kinds in orbit, he said.

After the Russian test, ISS astronauts and cosmonauts had to be awakened to undertake emergency security procedures, NASA administrator Bill Nelson said. The debris also threatened the Chinese space station, he added.

“[I]It is unthinkable that Russia would endanger not only the American and international partner astronauts on the ISS, but also their own cosmonauts. Their actions are reckless and dangerous, ”Nelson said in a statement.

NASA said the ISS passed through or near the debris cloud every 90 minutes.

The test comes amid mounting tensions between the United States and Russia after Washington publicly warned Moscow last week against invading Ukraine, where officials expressed concern over the presence of up to 114,000 Russian soldiers at its borders.

This is not the first time that states have tested missiles on satellites. During the Cold War, the United States and Russia designed and tested anti-satellite weapons. Such missiles could theoretically shoot down enemy satellites that control intelligence and communications and threaten to turn space into a war zone.

advised

More recently, China and India have also tested aspects of anti-satellite systems. In 2007, China drew international condemnation when it detonated one of its own broken satellites, creating more than 35,000 pieces of debris. A recent report from the Rand Corporation described the event as “the largest debris-generating incident to date.”

“This event is a clear risk to the International Space Station but, depending on the energy and angle of impact, also a risk to other constellations of satellites in this part of low earth orbit, including elements of the SpaceX Starlink constellation, ”said Bruce. McClintock of the Rand Space Enterprise Initiative.

“This event is a stark reminder of the importance of establishing a ban on ASAT debris-generating tests. The generation of debris affects everyone.

Governments are increasingly concerned about the problem of space debris, as fragments as small as a fingernail are capable of inflicting severe damage on spacecraft in orbit. Almost 30,000 objects in orbit are regularly tracked, but it is estimated that more than 1 m are too small to be tracked.

Many players in the space industry are publicly calling for international collaboration on new rules governing behavior in space as a record number of satellites are launched into low earth orbit. Lower launch costs and cheaper satellites have allowed private companies to develop space-based business activities.

Jonathan McDowell, Center for Astrophysics astronomer who tracks activity in space, said on Twitter: “I condemned the 2007 Chinese test, the 2008 American test, the 2019 Indian test, and I also condemn this one. Anti-satellite tests that generate debris are a bad idea and should never be done. “

Additional reporting by Peggy Hollinger in London

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/2f14822d-428d-49c6-9420-c934d72db264 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos