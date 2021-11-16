COVID-19 cases on the rise again in the United StatesExBulletin





It’s a worrying sign ahead of the holidays: Coronavirus cases on the rise again in the United States In some states, hospitals are already under siege with an influx of patients.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Coronavirus cases are on the rise again in the United States. Some hospitals in the West and Upper Midwest are already facing a large influx of patients, and some experts fear this may be the start of a nationwide wave. NPR’s Will Stone is joining us now with more information. Welcome back, Will.

WILL STONE, BYLINE: Glad to be here.

CORNISH: So I feel like I only recently read some introductions about declining cases last summer. So what increase are we really seeing now?

STONE: Well, Audie, this is important. Nationwide, cases have increased by about 10% over the past week. And this is not motivated by just one part of the United States. About half of the states are experiencing some kind of increase. The trend of increasing cases is certainly most pronounced in the Northeast and Upper Midwest. But remember; parts of the West have already faced very strained hospitals and high case rates for some time. And that includes states like Colorado and Utah and parts of the southwest like New Mexico.

CORNISH: What do you mean from the hospitals in those places?

PIERRE: Many say COVID is straining them, but it looks different from last year. So actually New Mexico is a good example. Troy Clark heads the New Mexico Hospital Association. I asked him how it now compares to last winter.

TROY CLARK: Is it worse in terms of the number of patients and the acuity of COVID that we take care of? Probably not. Is this the worst it has been since a long and sustained demand from our staff, who are exhausted and tired, understaffed? Absoutely.

PIERRE: New Mexico actually has high immunization coverage compared to many neighboring states. But Clark says the hospitals there have essentially been in crisis since just after the summer. And this is the case even in other parts of the United States where a lot of people are vaccinated.

CORNISH: To stop you for a minute, then are you saying that the understaffing is what makes it more difficult?

STONE: Yeah, that’s one of the main reasons. The other is that after this summer there was a surge in the number of very sick patients who had delayed care for things other than COVID. This is Dr. Bruce Siegel. He is president of America’s Essential Hospitals. It is a group that represents public hospitals in the United States

BRUCE SIEGEL: But while you have this continued demand and in some areas an increase in demand for COVID, you also have this growing demand from people who are just latecomers. And they just can’t meet that demand.

PIERRE: And that’s why COVID cases don’t even tell the whole story of what happens in hospitals. Many places were already occupied, and the addition of any COVID can be enough to really push them over the edge in a real crisis.

CORNISH: So what do we know as to why this increase might be happening now?

STONE: Well, there are some obvious factors that certainly contribute to it. People move around a lot more. Mask wearing is quite low in the United States these days in general. We have cooler weather in some places, so people spend time indoors, and their immunity wanes. So it doesn’t look like all of this will change, especially as we get closer to winter. But there is some promising news. Ali Mokdad does COVID modeling at the University of Washington.

ALI MOKDAD: So we’re going to see less mortality in our wave than we predict just because people are vaccinated. And we’re not going to see a lot of deaths because vaccines play a big role.

PIERRE: So that’s the hope as we head into the big vacation travel season – that we have more immunity.

CORNISH: This is Will Stone from NPR. Thank you.

PIERRE: Thank you.

