Joe Biden signs US $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill





US President Joe Biden on Monday signed his hard-fought $ 1 trillion infrastructure deal in front of a bipartisan crowd on the White House lawn, saying the new injection of money for roads, bridges, buildings ports and more would change the lives “for the better” for the American people.

But the prospects for a new two-party system are more difficult ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, as Biden returns to more difficult negotiations over his broader US $ 1.85 trillion social spending program.

The president hopes to use the law to regain its popularity and says it will create jobs, clean water, high-speed internet access and a clean energy future.

“My message to the American people is this: America is on the move again and your life will change for the better. “

I just signed the bipartite infrastructure agreement alongside members of Congress from both parties.

This is a historic investment in our future that will create well-paying jobs and rebuild our country’s infrastructure. It is a huge victory for the American people.

– @ Joe Biden

With the infrastructure deal, the president had to choose between his promise to foster national unity and a commitment to transformative change.

The final measure reduced much of its initial vision for infrastructure, but the administration hopes to sell the new law as a success that has bridged partisan divisions and will elevate the country with clean water, high-speed internet and a abandonment of fossil fuels.

Biden announces “compromise and consensus”

Speaking to the crowd on Monday, Biden said that too often in Washington, the reason deals don’t get done is because the parties insist on getting whatever they want.

“With this law, we focused on getting things done,” he said. “I ran for president because the only way to move our country forward, in my opinion, was through compromise and consensus.”

Biden will be traveling outside Washington to sell the plan more widely in the coming days.

He plans to travel to New Hampshire on Tuesday to visit a bridge on the state’s “red list” for repairs. On Wednesday, he will visit a General Motors electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit, while other officials will deploy across the country.

The president visited the port of Baltimore last week to highlight how investments in the bill could limit inflation and strengthen supply chains, a major concern of voters facing higher prices.

“We see this as an opportunity because we know that the president’s agenda is quite popular,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday before the signing. Contacting voters directly goes “beyond the legislative process to talk about how it will help them. And we hope it will have an impact.”

Bipartite support

Biden delayed signing the hard-fought infrastructure deal after it passed on November 5 until lawmakers returned from Congressional recess and can join in a booming bipartisan event.

On Sunday night before the signing, the White House announced that Mitch Landrieu, the former mayor of New Orleans, would help manage and coordinate the implementation of infrastructure spending.

Monday’s rally on the White House lawn was particularly upbeat with fanfare and spirited speeches, in contrast to the drama and tension as the fate of the package had been uncertain for several months. Speakers welcomed the measure to create jobs, fight inflation and meet the needs of voters.

WATCH | US inflation hits 30-year high: US inflation hits 30-year high President Joe Biden, who is collapsing in polls, has vowed to find ways to lower it and keep store shelves fully stocked for the holidays. 2:03

Ohio Senator Rob Portman, a Republican who helped negotiate the package, celebrated Biden’s willingness to get rid of much of his original proposal to help rally GOP lawmakers.

“This bipartisan support for this bill stems from the fact that it makes sense to our voters, but the center-out approach should be the norm, not the exception,” he said.

The signing included governors and mayors from both parties and union and business leaders. In addition to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the guest list included Republicans such as Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, Maine Senator Susan Collins, New York Representative Tom Reed, Alaska Representative Don Young and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.

Biden signs the “Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act” as lawmakers on both sides watch. (Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

The president had to more than halve his initial ambition to spend US $ 2.3 trillion on infrastructure.

The deal ultimately won the backing of 19 Senate Republicans, including Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell. Thirteen House Republicans also voted for the infrastructure bill.

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement attacking “Old Crow” McConnell and other Republicans for cooperating in “a terrible Democratic Socialist infrastructure plan.”

Cruz warns bill could give Democrats a boost

Historians, economists and engineers praised Biden’s efforts, but stressed that US $ 1 trillion was not enough to overcome the government’s decades-long failure to maintain and modernize the country’s infrastructure.

“We need to be sober here about our infrastructure gap in terms of the level of investment and admit that this will not solve our infrastructure problems across the country,” said David Van Slyke, dean of the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs of Syracuse University.

Biden also tried unsuccessfully to tie the infrastructure bill to the passage of a broader US $ 1.85 trillion social spending program. This measure has yet to gain sufficient support from the narrow Democratic majorities.

President @Joe Biden has just signed the bipartite agreement on infrastructure.

It will create well-paying jobs, strengthen our supply chains, and invest in modernizing everything from our bridges and roads to our electricity grid.

– @ KamalaHarris

Biden continues to work to appease Democratic skeptics of the broader package, like West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, while retaining the more liberal branches of his party. Pelosi said on Monday that the other package would pass “hopefully this week”.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz expressed concern on Sunday that Republican support for the infrastructure bill could ultimately lead Democrats to rally and support the Second Package.

“They gave Joe Biden a political victory,” Cruz said of his fellow Republicans.

“Now he’s going to roam the country bragging, watching this big bipartisan victory. And that extra momentum, sadly, makes it more likely that they’ll get their Democrats in shape and pass a multibillion dollar spending bill on top of that. that. “

The Democrats’ massive spending plan is hurting the people they think will help the most. pic.twitter.com/waK5GYGBRg

– @ SenTedCruz

The infrastructure haggling has shown Biden can bring the two sides together, even as tensions continue to mount following the Jan.6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

Yet the result is a product that may fail to address the existential threat of climate change or the transformative legacy of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, whose portrait hangs in Biden’s Oval Office.

“Yes, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a big deal,” said Peter Norton, professor of history in the engineering department at the University of Virginia. “But the bill is not transformational, because most of it is more or less the same.”

