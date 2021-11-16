Joe Biden and Xi Jinping Meet Virtually Amid Deepening US-China Divide News | DW





US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held virtual talks Monday amid mounting tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Taiwan was high on the agenda, Xi warned that the island’s rulers were trying to “rely on the United States for independence.”

“Some people in the United States intend to ‘use Taiwan to control China,'” Xi said, quoted by state news agency Xinhua.

“This tendency is very dangerous and it is like playing with fire, and those who play with fire will get burned.”

United States wants “stability” for Taiwan

Biden said the United States remains committed to the “One China” policy, which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei.

“On Taiwan, President Biden pointed out that the United States […] strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, “the White House statement said.

In the face of what Washington has called a Chinese aggression, the United States has repeatedly signaled its support for Taiwan. But Washington is careful not to show that it recognizes Taiwan, even though a law of Congress passed in 1979 requires the United States to provide the island with weapons in order to defend itself.

Beijing regards the autonomous island as a Chinese province and has pledged to bring it under its control, by force if necessary.

Chinese media also reported that Xi said he would take “decisive action” if the forces pushing for Taiwan independence crossed a “red line.”

China has sent an increasing number of fighter jets near Taiwan, contributing to tensions and fears of a miscalculation that could trigger an unintentional military conflict.

“The Taiwan issue concerns the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China, as well as the fundamental interests of China,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

“This is the most important and sensitive issue in Sino-US relations.”

Xi says Biden is “an old friend”

The two leaders also raised issues ranging from Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang, according to a White House statement. “President Biden has expressed his concerns about the practices of the PRC in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, as well as human rights in general,” according to US officials.

“We have a responsibility to the world and to our people,” Biden said at the start of the meeting. He added that “all countries must play by the same rules of the road”.

The two leaders traveled together when they were both vice-presidents and knew each other well, but they haven’t had a face-to-face meeting since Biden became president.

“I am very happy to see my old friend,” Xi said at the start of the meeting.

The Chinese leader told his US counterpart that the two sides should improve communication in light of global challenges such as the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am ready to work with you, Mr. President, to reach consensus, take active measures and move Sino-US relations forward in a positive direction,” Xi said.

Biden calls for “guardrails”

Biden called for “common sense safeguards” to avoid open conflict between the two nations.

“Our responsibility as the leaders of China and the United States is to ensure that the competition between our countries does not escalate into conflict, whether it is intentional or not. Just simple and straightforward competition,” said Biden at the start of the meeting.

Ahead of the talks, Biden vowed to address issues of concern to Washington, including human rights and other issues in the Indo-Pacific region.

At a Brookings Institution event on Tuesday, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said U.S. engagement with China will intensify in several ways in an effort to ” balancing competition with the desire to avoid conflict.

Sullivan said it was “to ensure that there are safeguards around this competition so that it does not degenerate into conflict.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying called the talks “broad, deep, frank, constructive, substantial and productive” on Twitter.

As the meeting approached, the White House set low expectations, saying no major announcements or even a joint statement were planned.

The United States and China, the world’s largest economies, disagree on a number of issues, including the rules of trade, technology and competition, Beijing’s military positions in the South China Sea and its attitude towards Taiwan, as well as the human rights violations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Speaking to DW, Atlantic Council principal researcher Dexter Roberts said the summit was unlikely to bring “anything real”.

“I think the challenges and disagreements in the relationship, whether it’s trade, Taiwan, or human rights, are so vast that I don’t think either side make whatever compromise the other would like, “he said. “I think it’s really about re-establishing the conversation and the relationship between Biden and Xi.”

sri / jsi, dj (AP, Reuters, AFP)

