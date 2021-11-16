Bidens’ infrastructure bill hands the crypto industry back to the US Treasury





US President Joe Biden enacted a landmark $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that includes tax reporting provisions that apply to cryptocurrency.

The bill is expected to tackle nearly every facet of America’s infrastructure, including public transportation, roads, bridges, ports, railways, power grids, high-speed internet, as well as water supply and sewage systems.

The package includes $ 550 billion in new spending, aimed at repairing and improving the country’s besieged infrastructure, which languishes as investment slows.

The legislation will be important to the crypto industry. As part of its revenue arrangements, the infrastructure included new definitions of “broker” among participants in the cryptocurrency network.

The main purpose of the bill is to ensure that the IRS has “well-defined” definitions, but, in the end, it risks requiring network actors to behave like node operators in order to report information from the network. identification for crypto transactions that they have no way of collecting.

Justin Banon, co-founder of Boson Protocol – a decentralized commerce protocol – stressed the need for “sensitive regulation of technology to protect consumers and users”.

Banon says the bill needs to be smart and informed by people who understand the threats, opportunities, and economic implications presented by the technologies themselves.

“In a global economy, regulating through fear and ignorance rather than regulating with understanding will only shift the next wave of web innovations from the United States to other jurisdictions that implement smart and informed regulation,” did he declare.

It is necessary to work with governments around the world

Dr Amber Ghaddar, co-founder of AllianceBlock, said crypto is a new industry with quite a different infrastructure from traditional finance and hence the application of the “letter of archaic laws” and provisions to a new one. industry showed a lack of understanding on the part of government.

Yet she stressed that it was partly “our fault for not ironically ‘centralizing’ our efforts not only to lobby, but also to explain to key stakeholders how our protocols work.”

“Working in good faith with governments and regulators around the world is a necessity,” Ghaddar explained.

“We are not here to evade our taxes or launder money as some seem to believe, and it is our duty to not only be at the forefront of the conversation, but also its primary drivers.”

The passage of the infrastructure bill itself could potentially be messy for small investors.

If a DeFi or self-service user transfers a certain amount from their wallet to the exchange, the exchange will consider the dollar amount sent as a sale, but they don’t know how much the customer originally paid for the tokens.

The user may then end up with an overrated 1099-B, forcing them to hire an accountant or perform a manual reconciliation.

In addition, a provision in the bill expands a section of the US tax code that can have disastrous consequences for privacy. This section requires businesses and individuals who receive more than $ 10,000 in cash or a cash equivalent to file a report with the IRS, verify the identity of the sender, and include their Social Security number.

“This could have adverse consequences on adoption, as failure to comply with this rule is considered a crime,” added Dr Ghaddar.

“Why would a business or an individual take such a risk? As these provisions will not come into effect until 2024, we can expect an increase in tools that will help investors calculate and automate their taxes. “

