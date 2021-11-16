As US spies look to the future, one target stands out: ChinaExBulletin





After reviewing the CIA’s priorities, Director William Burns recently announced the creation of a mission center in China within the spy agency. Current and former US intelligence officials recently spoke at a conference about the challenges posed by China’s large-scale spy operation directed against the US Ian Morton / NPR .

. Ian Morton / NPR

Ian Morton / NPR

It is quite rare for American spies to gather at a conference and speak openly about the most pressing threats to national security.

“I have to tell you everything, it’s so strange after 27 years of underground service to see your photo and your biography appear,” said Cynthia Saddy, a retired CIA officer. As she addressed a ballroom filled with former and current intelligence officials at a resort in Sea Island, Georgia, a large screen displayed her photo and the high-level positions she held at the agency, in particular that of chief of staff of the operations department. .

Former CIA Director Michael Hayden virtually joined the Cipher Brief Threat Conference and helped set the tone by sharing the advice he gave to current CIA Director William Burns.

“First of all, you have to go to China. And then secondly, you have to go to China. And the third is, you have to go to China. And he said, ‘OK, I got it,’” said Hayden.

The US intelligence community has focused on the Soviet Union for decades. Then the priority was terrorism in the Middle East. Now, says the intelligence community, a new era has begun.

“This is what I call entering the third intelligence era,” said Sue Gordon. In a series of high-level jobs, she provided intelligence briefings to five of the last six presidents before retiring in 2019 as senior deputy director of national intelligence.

“We kind of woke up from our counterterrorism torpor to realize that the world had gone digital and we weren’t focusing on everything we needed,” she said. “The rise of China has happened in those years, and now you see us talking about the competition from the great powers.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping walks past an honor guard in Beijing in September. The US intelligence community, along with other parts of the national security establishment, is increasingly focusing on China as the main US competitor. Andy Wong / AP .

. Andy Wong / AP

Andy Wong / AP

The CIA Center for China

CIA Director Burns apparently adopted all of this advice. After reviewing the CIA’s priorities, its first big move was to announce the creation of a China Mission Center to focus more on the country seen as the main competitor of the United States.

David Cohen, the no. 2 CIA official, told the conference that this means that more resources will be devoted to China, different parts of the agency will coordinate their work on China more closely, and Burns will hold a weekly meeting entirely devoted to this country. .

“What we have achieved is that we need to improve and synchronize our efforts around China,” he said.

It comes as US-Chinese competition intensifies on several fronts and Chinese leader Xi Jinping speaks more and more about his country’s growing global influence and what he sees as the decline of the United States. .

The US intelligence community wants to know what Xi thinks of Taiwan, where tensions are mounting. China’s recent test of a hypersonic missile appeared to take the United States by surprise. And there is the constant race for cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence.

Critics say this constant drumbeat of threat warnings against China may become a self-fulfilling prophecy, exacerbating tensions with Beijing and leading the United States to ignore other potential hot spots from Russia to Russia. Iran through North Korea.

David Cohen offered this response: “I hasten to add that we are the Central Intelligence Agency. We are not the China Intelligence Agency.

Yet the conference was a vivid demonstration of how the US intelligence community is pivoting to China.

China’s massive intelligence operation focuses on technology

Current and former officials say no country, not even the Soviet Union in its heyday, spied on the United States as comprehensively as China now does.

“They have more people than we could ever dream of having. They’re going to collect as much data as possible, put it in a big data pool and use artificial intelligence, use automatic processing and then target us.” said Larry Pfeiffer, a former CIA chief of staff. “I mean, it’s scary.”

China pursues traditional spy targets, government and military secrets. But Beijing wants a lot, a lot more. China is unique in its comprehensive and systematic approach to bringing together advanced technologies from US companies and universities.

So how should the United States protect itself?

“Our system is really set up to fight a nation state. It focuses on things that are illegal, things that are of direct military application. What we are seeing now, and in particular the emphasis on the academia, commerce, ”said Anna Puglisi, a former intelligence official who focused on China. She is now at the Center for Security and Emerging Technology at Georgetown University. “It’s a very, very different threat than we had in the past.”

She says academia in particular has a spirit of sharing and is often reluctant to impose restrictions.

“We’re getting a lot of reluctance about this because (academics) will say, ‘Well, this is open research,’” she said. “And that’s so true. We don’t want to stem it. But what is essential is that our academics should be given a choice of when to share their information and when to not.”

China had more than 300,000 students at U.S. universities, far more than any other country, before the COVID pandemic reduced the numbers. Many study in high-tech fields and are involved in important research.

Bill Evanina, who has led numerous government investigations into intellectual property theft, said the United States should not shut the door on top students from China and elsewhere. But, he argues, universities need a better understanding of the risks. After leaving government this year, he started a business that helps schools protect themselves in STEM fields.

“This is the small proportion of people that we need to be concerned about, the postgraduate STEM world, where (the Chinese government) is looking for research and intelligence that will help its military and academia,” he said. he declares.

A difficult target to spy on

Another key point is that China is a notoriously difficult target for the United States to spy on due to its strict internal security and pervasive surveillance.

The United States may want to collect more intelligence on China, but it is difficult to do so, said Paul Kolbe, a former CIA officer who now heads the intelligence project at the Belfer Center for Science and International. Harvard Affairs.

“You can’t flip a switch and suddenly have a stable of Chinese assets, great penetrations of the government’s inner shrine,” Kolbe said. “You need to train agents who know the language, the culture, and who can build the deep trusting relationships that are necessary to perform agent operations. “

US intelligence agencies have undergone an overhaul after the September 11 attacks. Agencies that had looked to the Soviet Union and Russia for decades suddenly found themselves looking for Arabic speakers with deep knowledge of Islamist extremism.

So where does the CIA recruit these new officers? The ideal candidate would be a fluent speaker of Mandarin, with a graduate degree in artificial intelligence and a willingness to work for a government salary.

“So that’s one hell of a unicorn, right? It’s not easy, but they’re over there,” said Cynthia Strand, who retired last year after 35 years in the CIA.

She now works at a private company called Primer, which uses artificial intelligence to sort through huge volumes of data, find specific information, and then summarize and translate it, for example, from Mandarin to English.

“Imagine if you had a lot of good interns,” Strand said. “You want to give them tasks where they can cut their teeth and learn, and leave the higher thinking work to people who have been trained and have been practicing for a long time. “

She says human intelligence remains essential, but technology continues to advance.

“No one, no human being, however exceptional, can consume and make sense of the volumes of data available. Machines can do this beautifully,” Strand added.

This is just one example, she says, of how technology is redefining espionage for a new era, an era that’s here to stay.

Greg Myre is a national security correspondent for NPR. Follow him @ gregmyre1.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/11/16/1051170999/as-u-s-spies-look-to-the-future-one-target-stands-out-china The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos