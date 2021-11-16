UK economy begins to emerge from Covid, but old problems still remain | UK Unemployment and Employment Statistics





After two blank weeks, the government needed some good news and that was provided by the latest unemployment figures. Concerns that the termination of the unpaid leave system would lead to an increase in the unemployment rate turned out to be unfounded.

Of course, it’s early days. Flash estimates of what happened after the Treasury wage subsidy ended in October are still there, but the signs are hopeful.

However, as businesses have to cope without government financial support, the number of paid employees rose by 160,000, rather than the expected surge in layoffs. Over the three-month period from August to October, job openings broke a new record of nearly 1.2 million, an increase of nearly 400,000 from pre-pandemic levels.

Statistics Korea said the number of people who changed jobs in the months from July to September until the abolition of unpaid leave was higher than ever, but it was the result of people’s choices. I’m moving because I’ve been fired.

Rishi Sunak said these figures are a tribute to the holiday’s extraordinary success and few have disputed the claim. The unemployment rate fell 0.5 percentage points to 4.3% in the three months from September to September, just slightly higher than when the COVID-19 outbreak occurred in early 2020.

Some workers who went on vacation in October may have entered part-time rather than full-time jobs, but nonetheless, the labor market has shown resilience during the pandemic.

Sign up for our daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter @BusinessDesk.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday he would like to see what is happening to post-launch employment before deciding whether to support higher interest rates. Official data does not suggest that the City’s belief that borrowing costs will rise from 0.1% to 0.25% in the next month is wrong.

In fact, the entire economy is now starting to go post-coronavirus. Inflation figures to be released on Wednesday still show the virus’ impact on global energy prices and supply chains, but in other respects it looks as if the last 18 months never happened.

There are two aspects to it. The good news is that the labor market appears relatively intact. The bad news is that the problems of low investment, low productivity and weak base growth in February 2020 are the issues to be addressed in November 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/nov/16/uk-economy-covid-furlough-unemployment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos