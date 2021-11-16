A ban on consulting to British MPs could lead to senior Conservative resignation, ministers say





The UK’s top Conservative party stands ready to support a ban on the House of Commons’ external advisory activity to deter accusations of abusive language in a move that cabinet ministers said could oust a long-serving Conservative backventure.

On Monday evening, the House of Representatives was expected to approve the original congressional standard report on the infamous former Secretary of State Tory Owen Paterson, who was found to be violating rules on conservative advocacy.

But after Conservative MP Christopher Chope chanted “No” in the House, ministers were forced to reschedule the vote, a move that prevented automatic passage.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s unsuccessful attempt to reform the standards system to protect Patterson has sparked a commotion in the House’s external interests and has led to slander charges.

The Congressional Standards Committee, led by Labor Representative Chris Bryant, is currently examining whether the system should be reformed to allow members of Congress to have a side job and have external interests. The committee’s report is expected to be released later this month.

The committee is expected to focus on whether lawmakers should be banned from taking on additional roles as political or parliamentary consultants. According to figures from the MP’s Register of Interests, at least 30 people have earned income from consulting work.

A senior cabinet minister said banning a consulting role was “attractive” because it could “remove the risk of lobbying.” But they warned that many older Conservative MPs would resign from Congress.

“I love the people who have it [consultancy jobs] “If you decide not to run in the next general election, the chief whip and others will be the ones who won’t be unhappy,” the minister said.

A senior Conservative MP added: “Now there are a lot of ‘former ministers’ here who have lost their purpose. And I have always been in favor of young people becoming MPs.”

“The government is more likely to support sideline reform,” a Whitehall official, who participated in the discussion of the new rules, said. But we must tread carefully and not open another worm cage. We don’t want to upset millions of MPs with unintended consequences.”

According to officials, there is an “ongoing discussion” about ending consulting work within Downing Street. A government official said Johnson was awaiting Bryant’s committee report before taking action. “This is a congressional issue and there is a due process we have to follow. But every solution that needs to be looked at carefully has its pros and cons.”

In a televised interview on Monday, the prime minister was asked whether the consulting work of lawmakers should be banned, but he left the possibility open. “I think all those kinds of issues will look at the chairman’s panel or any issues he sets up,” he said.

While some ministers fear it will be difficult to determine the definition of advisory work, senior lawmakers believe Bryant’s committee will find a solution.

Assemblyman Han Tory said, “As long as policy consulting is specific to such potential conflicts and not about public services or unconnected external experiences that add value to policy making, the extent to which it clearly draws a clear line for policy consulting that makes conflict inevitable is clear. There is,” he said. said.

The Committee on Standards in Public Life, the government’s anti-corruption watchdog, recommended in 2018 that lawmakers “should not hire outsiders as congressional strategists, advisors or consultants.” Such a role, it concluded, “may create a privileged relationship with a member of an organization, which could undue influence on Congress.”

Bryant said he could not comment while the committee recommended it.

Meanwhile, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng apologized to Congressional Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone earlier this month.

“I did not intend to express any doubts about your ability to perform the role, and I apologize for making you angry or distressed by the words I chose,” Quarten said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/ec3b884d-4c0b-4632-8a27-441c6b932650 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos