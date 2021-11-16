Myanmar journalist jailed for months lands in New York





NEW YORK (AP) American journalist Danny Fenster, who was released after nearly six months in prison in military-controlled Myanmar, arrived in the United States on Tuesday for a moving reunion with his family.

Fenster, who was sentenced last week to 11 years of forced labor, was handed over to former US diplomat Bill Richardson on Monday, who helped negotiate the release. He is one of over 100 journalists, media officials and publishers who have been detained since the military overthrew the elected government of Nobel Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi in February.

It had been a long time since I arrived, a time I had imagined so vividly for so long, said a bearded, unkempt haired Fenster after landing in New York. Exceeds anything I had imagined.

The Fensters family waited for his arrival in the lobby of an airport hotel and rushed outside to greet him as the SUV carrying them approached. His mother, Rose, kissed him in a long, tight embrace as he exited the vehicle.

It’s finish. There is nothing more to fear, Fenster said later in an interview. All bitter, ill will, regret, anger spread across the tarmac when I got on that plane.

His wife, Julianna, who is still in Myanmar, is expected to meet him in Detroit.

On Monday evening, as Fenster, 37, was transiting through Qatar, he told reporters he was physically fine and had not been starved or beaten while in detention. While incarcerated, he told his lawyer he believed he had COVID-19, although prison officials denied it.

Fenster, editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was convicted on Friday of spreading false or inflammatory information, contacting illegal organizations and violating visa regulations. A few days before his conviction, he learned that he had been charged with other violations which put him at risk of life imprisonment.

It’s great to bring Danny home. It’s worth it, worth everything we’ve done, said Richardson, a former governor of New Mexico and a former ambassador to the United Nations who helped negotiate the release through his founding.

Fensters’ mother described the ordeal as a nightmare and the family expressed relief that it was over.

It feels good, he’s safe, that’s all we want, said his father, Buddy.

Fenster in a knitted beanie which he said was a gift from another prisoner, joked that the first thing he would do is shave and cut his hair.

He also said he hoped his plight would help draw the world’s attention to the suffering of the people of Myanmar, where the military responded brutally to peaceful protests against the generals’ seizure of power. Security forces killed more than 1,200 civilians and arrested around 10,000 others, according to the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners. The takeover and the ensuing crackdown drew condemnation and sanctions from the United States and others.

Richardson is known to have negotiated the freedom of Americans detained in countries with which Washington has poor relations and when he visited Myanmar earlier this month that raised hopes that he could secure release. by Fensters. But after that trip, he said his goal was to help the Southeast Asian country deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and speed up vaccine delivery there and no mention of Fenster was made. made in the summary of his visit.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, Richardson said U.S. officials told him not to bring up the Fensters case during his first meeting with military leaders. But he did so when he felt there was an opportunity to negotiate release during a private conversation with the junta’s commander-in-chief.

Well, I raised him. I said, you should release him, explained Richardson, how deep the talks got and he was told to come back on Monday for a final negotiation.

Later that day, according to Richardson’s timeline, Fenster was free.

Richardson said he made no promises in return for Fensters’ freedom. And they didn’t ask me anything, he said.

I saw that we had made progress on the humanitarian issue, and I focused on Danny and Aye Moe, said Richardson, referring to a former worker at his foundation who was also detained and then released.

The White House thanked Richardson for securing Fensters’ release. The United States welcomes the release of Danny Fenster from detention in Burma, said White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates.

Fenster had been in detention since his arrest at Yangon International Airport on May 24.

The exact allegations against him were never clear, but much of the prosecution appeared to be based on evidence that he was employed by another online news site which was ordered to shut down this year in the crackdown on the media following the military takeover. Fenster used to work for the site but quit this job last year.

A native of the Detroit area, Fenster holds a master’s degree in creative writing from Wayne State University and worked for a newspaper in Louisiana before moving to Southeast Asia, according to Deadline Detroit, a news site to which he occasionally contributed.

His older brother Bryan said he was particularly interested in the plight of people belonging to the Rohingya Muslim minority, hundreds of thousands of whom fled Myanmar in a brutal military-led counterinsurgency campaign in 2017. .

Myanmar generals were convinced it was not worth hanging on to Danny, U.S. Representative Andy Levin from Michigan, who represents the Fenster family in Congress, told Detroit Radio WWJ. If they kept it and something really happened to him, we would never forget it. We would never forgive them.

Associated Press writer Colleen Long in Washington contributed to this report.

