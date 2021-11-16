Covid now epidemic in poor countries, WHO envoy speaks to UK MP | covid





A prominent global expert has told opposition lawmakers that COVID-19 is now an epidemic in poor countries, adding that governments attempting to vaccinate to escape the epidemic are taking great risks.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) coronavirus special envoy, Dr David Navarro, told a pagan group on coronavirus that the world is still deeply engulfed in a pandemic and that 5,413 people have died in the last 24 hours alone. This is now fundamentally a disease of the poor and poor countries, he added.

Without mentioning the UK’s name, Nabarro said there were concerns about the emergence of new variants that could evade current vaccines, while the other concerns population growth. If measures such as wearing masks and social distancing are reintroduced, they may be reluctant to comply.

He said that the ever-increasing number of vaccines for boosters would have drastic consequences and everyone should know.

Official data show that more than 22% of the population over 12 years of age in the UK had a booster dose, and about 68.6% of the population had at least two jabs.

In contrast, in Africa, only 6% of people had been fully vaccinated by the end of October, the WHO said. According to figures from Our World in Data, some African countries in Nigeria have only 2.8%.

Anna Marriott, health policy adviser to Oxfam and policy adviser to the Peoples Vaccine Alliance, said the situation was serious at a National Congress Group (APPG) meeting on coronavirus on Tuesday. If you look at the low-income countries as a whole, surprisingly, less than 1% of the total vaccine supply goes to the poorest countries in Africa, she said.

Dr. David Nabarro: If vaccine development for boosters continues, it will have global consequences. Photo: Pierre Albuy/Reuters

She added that pharmaceutical companies are lowering priorities in developing countries, including on the African continent, which includes lowering the priority of vaccine-sharing initiatives like Covax and African Union efforts to purchase vaccines. Wealthy countries are at the forefront of the vaccine queue by being willing to pay more than necessary, she said.

Dr Ayoade Alakija, co-chair of the African Union African Vaccine Delivery Coalition against Covid-19, said it was important to give up the Covid vaccine patent to allow countries to manufacture their own doses. Technology transfer should be mandatory. This vaccine is a public global good. It should be mandatory for such businesses, and there should never be any talk of losing profits due to an epidemic. It is inhuman and immoral. And to be honest, it’s also pretty stupid, she said.

One issue raised by experts, including UNICEF’s supply manager Eva Kadilli, was that some vaccines donated by wealthy countries were short-lived. This put a huge strain on the healthcare system, had to be rushed to use it on time, and because of the different storage requirements of the jab, it could create logistical problems if the vaccine arrives in a short time.

Dr Nicaise Ndembi, chief scientific adviser at the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Africa, said about 700,000 vaccines could be out of date, which could lead to hesitation. If you know that people are destroying vaccines, you’re sure something is wrong, he said.

