What did the US-China summit achieve?





Biden raised concerns about human rights abuses in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, as well as China’s unfair trade and economic policies harming American workers, according to the House statement. White. Xi, according to China’s own reading, said US support for Taiwan was playing with fire, and explicitly warned the world was at risk of relapsing into the superpower confrontations of half a century ago. .

Engaging in ideological demarcation, camp division, group confrontation will inevitably lead to disaster in the world, Xi said, a clear reference to a pillar of the administration’s new strategy to challenge China. by joining forces with like-minded nations that fear China or oppose its authoritarian model. The consequences of the Cold War are not far off.

With this reference, Xi immersed himself directly in the ongoing debate in Washington as to whether the two powers are slipping into something akin to the Cold War, or whether economic, trade and Deep technological differences between China and the United States make a comparison with the old United States-Soviet Union relationship impossible.

The tone of the meeting was a reminder that China, perhaps inevitably, remains what Biden and his top advisers have touted as the greatest geopolitical challenge to the United States in its history. They dismissed the Cold War comparisons as being overly simplistic, and as Mr. Bidens’ national security adviser Jake Sullivan said, we have a choice not to.

China is going to be a factor in the international system for the foreseeable future, it will not go anywhere, Sullivan said last week during a speech at the Lowy Institute in Australia. And the United States is not going anywhere, nor was it going anywhere in the Indo-Pacific. And so were going to have to learn to face this reality.

Although the two leaders have spoken by phone twice this year, the conference aimed to replicate the more in-depth discussion of the issues at previous summits between the United States and China, which was not possible because the pandemic and political concerns prevented Xi from entering. travel since January 2020.

