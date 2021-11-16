FTSE 100 Live: UK Unemployment Falls, Vodafone, Land Securities and Imperial Brands Report





The UK unemployment rate fell to 4.3% in September from 4.5% in the previous month and fell short of expectations of 4.4%. The figure suggests that even after vacation plans ended that month, there was no hampering UK employment recovery.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: Today’s figures are a testament to the incredible success of our vacation plans and welcome proof that our hiring plans have worked.

Job initiatives are central to our vision for a stronger economy for the British people, and initiatives like Kickstart and Sector Based Work Academies continue to create opportunities for people across the country.

Also today, Vodafone and tobacco company Imperial Brands are posting semi-annual earnings and Land Securities is reporting full earnings.

Blue Prism Stock Soars on Opposite Bidding

Stocks surged after automation software company Blue Prism announced it had received a surprise bid against the deal.

Blue Prism said last week it had received a 1200p share offer from SS&C Technologies Holdings. The bid beats an offer already agreed to by private equity firm Vista at 1125p.

Blue Prism withdrew a shareholder vote on the deal while it was evaluating the SS&C proposal.

Blue Prism’s directors continue to believe that the Vista Offer is in the best interest of Blue Prism’s shareholders and have not withdrawn its recommendation at this stage, but in light of the SS&C proposal, the Board considers it to be in Blue Prism. The company said shareholder interests are delaying court meetings and general meetings to further explore SS&C’s approach.

Shareholders were supposed to vote on Friday.

Blue Prisms shares surged 101p (9%) to 1225p.

1637066201LV= Arguments line expanded

Royal London CEO Barry ODwyer publicly urged LV to return to the negotiating table this morning. In an interview with the BBC Radio 4s Today program, he said there was a significant risk that LV’s 530 million acquisition of Bain Capitals could collapse in what he described as an almost universal disappointment in the deal.

My message to LV is let’s talk. ODwyer said. There must be a better way.

The intervention came shortly before LV issued a statement in favor of the Bain bid and opposed the Royal Londons’ claim that the bid provided a better deal for its members. LV said this is largely misleading.

CEO Mark Hartigan accused ODwyer of attempting to torpedo the Bain deal. He told Standard: We waited a year. A very important vote was in full swing. At the last moment they threw a grenade.

1637072064ARM transaction faces security investigation

Dorries said: ARM has a unique position in the global technology supply chain and we need to fully consider the implications of this transaction. The CMA will now report to me on the competitive and national security grounds and provide advice on what to do next.

ARM, based in Cambridge, designs and licenses microchips to manufacturers. Chip designs are used in everything from smartphones to refrigerators. It claims to be in use on 200 billion devices.

1637066101 Few changes to FTSE lunchtime trading

The FTSE 100 rose only 10 points to 7362 this lunchtime.

Diageo lags behind with a profit of 1.9% after raising its earnings guidance and setting a new target of capturing 6% of the total global liquor market value.

Darktrace continued its decline, down 2.3%.

1637061217 Imperial Brands Shake

Investors are still waiting for Imperial Brands to catch fire and there is a feeling that patience is thinning.

The tobacco giants behind Rizla, Winston, Drum and other brands are moving towards the next generation of smoking e-cigarettes. Too slow, tell me

This year’s profit increased 15% to $3.15 billion, but this appears to be primarily due to the sale of the market segment. The divi rose 1% to 139p, but the market was not very impressed.

Freetrade’s Dan Lane said: Prepare to hear all the news about Imperial’s consolidation and acceleration phases over the next few years. Behind the buzzword means saving money and finally freeing up space for heated tobacco products. But despite all this morning’s grim attitude towards the future, Imperial is still pumping cash the way it used to be.

The share price fell 25p to 1573p.

1637058886Revolution Bars target high street rents favorable for new bars.

Young drinkers returning to party venues after Freedom Day have helped RevolutionBarssale halt pre-corona levels, and the chain now plans to take advantage of low-cost rentals in the UK’s bustling streets.

Revolution, which operates 67 bars nationwide and employs 3,000 people, has suffered a difficult epidemic. Sales fell from 110 million to more than 39 million by July 3.

However, the listed chain said the weekend was busiest than ever, resulting in sales up 14% from 2020 levels.

Boss Rob Pitcher now says the chain plans to open eight new properties and refurbish more than half of them over the next two years, using some of the 34 million capital the chain has recently raised.

1637060603 Land securities turned to black

A recovery in the central London office market has helped Land Securities recover, and despite many people working from home, the real estate conglomerate has supported business demand for space.

“The post-pandemic economic recovery is generally at the stronger and more sustained end of our range of expectations,” said Mark Allan, chief executive of the company, which has invested in central London offices and mixed-use properties in the city. .

He said decision makers are now ready to focus on leasing. Allan added that the company is attracted to high-quality, sustainable spaces, but noted that some companies are still uncertain about how many employees will be in their offices at one time.

1637053221FTSE flat despite strong earnings

The FTSE 100 remains flat in early trading despite strong performance and stock gains.

FTSE traded at 7350, down two points after trading for nearly an hour.

Vodafone took first place, up 5% after a strong half-year performance. Diageo lags behind with a profit of 2.7% after raising its earnings guidance and setting a new target of capturing 6% of the total global liquor market value. Land securities rose 2% after rebounding from a loss of 835 million last year to a profit of 275 million in half a year.

1637051486Netflix Gets More UK Shooting Space With Deal For Double Presence At Shepperton Studios

Enola Holmes Series 2 is being filmed at Shepperton Studios.

/ Alex Bailey/Legend 2020

Netflix has freed up more space for movie productions in the Southeastern region, with renowned Shepperton Studios agreeing to double the size of their production hub.

Pinewood Group announced today that it has agreed to a long-term contract with the California-based streaming giant to double the size of its existing production hub at Shepperton Studios.

Read the full story here.

1637050346 Many retailers are planning to open new Covent Garden stores.

A number of retailers have signed new leases in Covent Garden.

/ Capco

A number of retailers and food brands have agreed to open new stores in Covent Garden to support the West End hit by the coronavirus.

Capital & Counties, owner of the FTSE 250 property with a portfolio of 1.7 billion properties in central London, said fashion firm Uniqlo has closed the deal to acquire the 21,600-square-foot property.

Nine other brands have or will launch stores on Capcos properties. They are watch company TAG Heuer, jewelery business e&e, Watchhouse Coffee, fashion retailer Empressa, beauty brand Lisa Eldridge, Bullaz Spirit, perfume company Guerlain, and beauty group OTO.

LA-based apparel company Rails is opening its London debut site on Floral Street.

