COVID cases in the United States start to rise again as the holidays approach: Shots





After declining most of the fall, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in many parts of the United States VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images .

It’s a worrying sign for the United States ahead of vacation travel season: Coronavirus infections are on the rise in more than half of all states. Experts warn this could be the start of a prolonged winter wave.

The rise is a turnaround after cases steadily declined from mid-September to the end of October. The country now averages more than 83,000 cases per day, an increase of about 14% from a week ago and 12% more than two weeks ago.

“I hate to say it, but I suspect we are at the start of a new winter wave,” says Dr. George Rutherford, epidemiologist at the University of California at San Francisco.

Growing epidemics in the Midwest and Northeast are primarily responsible for the surge in national numbers, and this after several weeks of high numbers of cases and stress in the West Mountain states where some hospitals are facing. to crisis levels of patients.

“There are still large swathes of the country under-immunized and even among states that are relatively well vaccinated, like Colorado, New Mexico, Minnesota and Vermont, we are seeing sustained transmission,” Rutherford said. .

The spike in cases has yet to translate into a nationwide spike in new hospital admissions, which tend to follow an increase in infections lasting several weeks. However, the grim situation in parts of the West and Upper Midwest presents a worrying picture for other states where cases are now on the rise.

“It’s a marathon here,” says Dr. Kencee Graves of the University of Utah Hospital, Salt Lake City, Utah, who describes his condition as much of the western mountain. , as stuck in a “high plateau of a push” where hospitals not only have an intensive care unit full of COVID-19 patients, but also many other types of sick patients who need care.

Despite the worrying trends, experts modeling the course of the pandemic expect an outbreak to not result in the same level of death and serious illness as last year.

“The vast majority of the population has some form of immunity,” says Nicholas Reich, a biostatician at UMass Amherst who runs a COVID-19 prediction model. “It’s really different now when there are fewer people to infect.”

How bad could it get?

The growth in cases is not unexpected, given the mosaic of COVID-19 immunity in the United States, where about 60% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Americans are moving as before the pandemic, mask wear is low compared to last year, people are spending more time indoors due to cooler weather and protection from infection, both by vaccinations and previous infections, is decreasing, says Ali Mokdad, professor of health metrics science at the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.

“You put it all together and what you see in Europe where a lot of countries with higher vaccination rates than the United States are seeing an increase of course that’s going to happen,” he said.

And unlike last year, the United States has to deal with a much more contagious version of the virus “which makes it very difficult to cut the chains of transmission”, not to mention “human nature, which wants us to come back. pandemic pre-life, ”Reich told UMass, Amherst.

The seriousness of the situation will depend on a complex dynamic around immunity. The southern states suffered a brutal wave over the summer and it may have built up enough immunity to the infection to protect them from another big resurgence this winter. Areas that have not seen the same type of outbreak, particularly states in the northern half of the country, are now facing an increase, but many are also benefiting from higher immunization coverage.

“The real question is, how tall will it be and will it be really substantial? And I have a feeling that in New England it’s going to hit a wall of vaccinated people,” Dr Ashish Jha said. , dean of the School of Public Health at Brown University. .

“I think the Midwest and Great Plains, which have lower vaccination rates but haven’t seen a big increase in the Delta, could very well end up seeing quite a few infections in the weeks and months to come. . ”

Even with a small increase, hospitals could still suffer

Even though hospitals are seeing fewer COVID-19 patients overall, it is already clear that many are less prepared to deal with the demands of the pandemic compared to last year.

“Every hospital I have spoken to over the past month suffers from a severe shortage of staff, especially nurses,” said Dr Bruce Siegel, president of America’s Essential Hospitals, which represents hundreds of public hospitals in the United States.

At the University of Utah Hospital, Dr Graves says their surge intensive care unit was closed because they could no longer staff it, and last month patients were waiting on average. between three and five hours for an intensive care bed. “Our resources and endurance are much less now than a year ago,” she says.

In the Southwest, hospitals are also facing crowded intensive care units.

New Mexico has higher vaccination rates than many neighboring states, but the state was forced to adopt its standards of care plan for crisis weeks ago. Some hospitals have activated these plans, but none have moved on to the more extreme scenario of deciding who gets care and who doesn’t, says Troy Clark, president of the New Mexico Hospital Association.

Starting in the spring, there has been “a huge influx of patients we don’t normally see” with other urgent medical needs, Clark says. This has kept hospitals extremely busy as winter approaches and relentlessly accommodating the growing number of COVID-19 patients.

It’s a similar situation in many states, including Arizona, where hospitalizations for COVID-19 are now as high as they have been since February. “We just don’t have that extra capacity for a COVID spike,” said Ann-Marie Alameddin, president of the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The upper Midwest now has some of the highest per capita cases in the country. Executives at Minnesota hospitals are pleading with people to exercise caution so that they do not need medical attention for COVID or non-COVID emergencies. “It has never been more serious,” said Kelly Chandler of Itasca County Public Health, which includes the city of Grand Rapids, in a recent public statement. “We are at 2020 crisis levels, but without the same levels of COVID precautions in place. ”

As the holidays approach, the risk of COVID increases, with more and more people traveling and socializing indoors. But “we also have some things that help, like more vaccines and children getting vaccinated,” says Ashish Jha of Brown. “So we’re at a stalemate. I don’t expect us to have a horrible outbreak, but I can certainly imagine parts of the country seeing small-scale outbreaks as people come together and time remains. cold.”

Rob Stein of NPR contributed to this report.

