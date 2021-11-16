UK employment rises despite end of vacation





The number of people employed in the UK rose in the month following the end of the government’s unpaid leave plan, according to official data that the Bank of England will raise interest rates as early as next month to contain inflation.

The figures released by the National Statistical Office on Tuesday are the first solid evidence that the labor market has withstood the expiration of the wage subsidy scheme, which was supporting more than a million jobs in the last week of September.

The number of salaried employees rose 160,000 between September and October to 29.3 million, a significant increase, despite a slight revision to the September total.

This finding is consistent with early evidence from corporate surveys where most laid-off workers already returned to work in October and choose to lose their jobs or quit their jobs. Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey told lawmakers on Monday that the unemployment rate will be “lower than we expected”.

The state of the labor market will be a key factor driving policymakers’ interest rate decisions at the December meeting, and the market expects the central bank to trigger its first hike since 2018. Both Bailey and Huw Pill are chief economists at the BoE. , said Monday that the main reason the Monetary Policy Committee put off rate hikes this month was uncertainty over the aftermath of the unpaid leave.

According to ONS figures, the employment rate averaged 75.4% for the three months to September, up 0.4 percentage points from the previous quarter, and the unemployment rate fell 0.5 percentage points to 4.3%, a steeper decline than analysts had expected. Data for the month of September showed the unemployment rate dropped to 4%.

There was also evidence that Britain was joining the wave of resignations sweeping America as workers took advantage of a vibrant labor market. ONS said job mobility hit an all-time high and was due to resignations, not layoffs. The vacancy capital also broke the record for the three months leading up to October.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the figures are “evidence of the remarkable success of the leave plan”.

But business groups said the labor shortage was jeopardizing the economic recovery. The British Chamber of Commerce says chronic staffing shortages are “growing” and could lead to “a longer-term decline in operational capacity” for businesses.

Some analysts have warned that laid-off workers may have returned to work with fewer hours and lower wages than they wanted, and warned that much of the employment growth was due to an increase in part-time work and 0% of young people taking up jobs. time contract.

Samuel Tombs of consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics points out that overall employment has not grown as quickly as the salary figures suggest because many people who were previously considered self-employed are now receiving salaries.

But Tony Wilson, director of the Institute for Employment Studies, said: . . But nevertheless, we see a labor shortage in all parts of the economy and a tighter job market than at any other time in the last 50 years.”

He added that most of the tribes were due to increased inactivity. Nearly 1 million people have been removed from the workforce compared to the pre-epidemic trend. This is due to an increase in the number of people out of work due to early retirement and ill health.

Gerwyn Davies, adviser to the CIPD, an organization for HR professionals, warned that rising inflation could “have a devastating effect, combined with hiring difficulties,” with supplies of older workers “stagnant at best” in the EU and older workers.

However, it is not clear from the ONS data how much labor shortages are driving up wages. It’s a big deal for monetary policymakers who want to prevent a temporary rise in inflation from turning into a vicious cycle of a lasting wage-price cycle.

According to the ONS headline indicator of weekly earnings growth excluding bonuses, for the three months through September, annual payroll growth for employees was 4.9%, representing a 2.2% increase in real earnings, stronger than the pre-pandemic rate.

ONS warns that these figures have been skewed by temporary epidemic-related effects. After adjusting for this, headline income growth could be “as low as 3.4%,” ONS said. This means incomes outperformed inflation during that period, but could lag behind cost of living increases in the coming months.

The Monetary Policy Committee could review employment data one more month before its next meeting in December, but analysts said the labor market would not be an obstacle to rate hikes following existing trends.

“The Bank of England has no cause for concern,” said Kitty Usher, chief economist at the Institute. .

“Today’s announcement has given banks an amber glow,” said Paul Dales, UK chief economist at Capital Economics.

