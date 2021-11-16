Qatar puts UK on travel redlist due to soaring coronavirus





Qatar has added the UK to its travel redlist as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 surges.

The new rule went into effect on Monday 15 November and the UK has joined the Qatar Ministry of Public Health’s high-risk classification for an additional 20 countries, including Russia, Turkey and Singapore.

The amended traffic light system for entry into Qatar will come into effect on 15 November 2021. I read the advice of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (FCDO) that the UK is registered as a red country.

British travelers can continue to enter the Gulf countries, but more stringent restrictions apply.

Fully vaccinated Britons must test negative for PCR within 72 hours before arriving in Qatar.

Upon arrival, they will undergo an additional PCR test and will be quarantined at a hotel for up to two days, and early release is possible depending on the timing of negative results.

All hotel quarantine packages must be booked through the Discover Qatar website.

In comparison, double-jab travelers arriving from Green List countries must undergo a coronavirus screening prior to departure but do not need to undergo quarantine upon arrival.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated visitors traveling from Red List countries must present a pre-departure negative PCR in quarantine for 7 days in Qatar.

First-degree visitors can self-isolate at their family homes, while all other travelers must isolate at their hotels. A second PCR test is required on the 6th day of self-isolation, and if negative, you can be released on the 7th day.

All visitors, whether vaccinated or not, must pre-register through the ehteraz.gov.qa platform and upload all necessary documents at least 3 days prior to arrival.

Travelers are also encouraged to download the ehteraz app and activate it upon arrival.

According to FCDO, appointment and confirmation forms must be completed and signed prior to arrival. This form is available on the Ministry of Health website, the pre-registration platform website, and the airline online reservation form.

The Red List is not Qatar’s highest risk category and we have also introduced an exceptional Red List, which currently consists of 10 countries. Unvaccinated visitors from this destination are currently not allowed entry.

The UK recorded more than 269,800 new coronavirus infections in the past seven days, an increase of 30,000 (12.5%) from the previous week.

The current infection rate is 364.6 per 100,000 people.

