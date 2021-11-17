Video appears to show Iranian helicopter’s ‘dangerous’ maneuver near US warship





The Pentagon on Monday accused Iran of “dangerous and unprofessional” driving by a naval helicopter that it said flew about 25 meters from a US Navy ship and surrounded it with three occurrences in the Gulf of Oman. A video released by Iranian media appears to show the helicopter flying low and approaching the USS Essex, an amphibious assault ship.

Video circulating on Iranian Telegram today of a #Iran military helicopter approaching what looks like the USS Essex. I would note that this comes after the United States reported that the USS Essex had “dangerous and unprofessional interaction” with several Iranian drones earlier this month. pic.twitter.com/j6Ojk6fXaT

– Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) November 13, 2021

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the Iranian helicopter circled the USS Essex three times and at one point flew up to 10 feet above the surface of the water. He said the Nov. 11 incident had no effect on Essex operations.

“Without going into detail, the Essex crew took the appropriate force protection measures they deemed necessary and acted in accordance with international law,” Kirby said.

CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports that previously defense officials said the encounter was not considered “dangerous and unprofessional” because the Iranian helicopter was unarmed .

The US Navy has periodically reported what it calls dangerous and unprofessional encounters with Iranian naval forces in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

Earlier this month, Iranian state media claimed that the Islamic Republic’s military foiled an attempt by a US ship to “steal” an oil tanker filled with Iranian oil as it crossed the Gulf of Iran. ‘Oman. The claim, which was quickly refuted by US officials, was the latest sign of rising tensions between the two countries amid grim prospects for a new deal on Iran’s nuclear program.

Speaking to CBS News’s Martin, U.S. defense officials acknowledged the previous incident, in which two U.S. Navy destroyers were sent to monitor a Vietnamese-flagged tanker that was seized by guards of the Iranian revolution, but they said there had been no attempt to intervene or seize the cargo ship by the US Navy.

Tucker Reals contributed to this report.

