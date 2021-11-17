How the government’s ‘major project’ can help raise UK standards and achieve net zero





A new report from CBI and Turner & Townsend explains how key projects represent significant opportunities.

November 17, 2021, read 5 minutes

CBI and Turner & Townsend have teamed up on a new report—Programs with a Purpose: Delivering the Success of Government Major Projects—to identify best practices and bigger picture thinking for the Government Major Projects Portfolio (GMPP).

Last month’s budget showed the need to ensure that taxpayer money is used wisely. According to the latest figures, lifetime spending across major government projects is $524 billion. However, nearly three-quarters (135/184) of major projects are marked as less likely to deliver deliverables on time and cost. Governments need to improve them to achieve their goals. Solving these problems is not an aspiration. They are mandatory. And with the help of this report, governments can work to make success a reality.

Helps block noise

Purposeful programs provide an overview of best practices for ministers, civil servants, and front-line practitioners in the public and private sectors. We provide reference guides that clarify policies, regulations, and guidelines already in place. According to the CBI study, at least 170 different publications or documents published in the UK over the past decade should be considered by stakeholders working on major projects. Our reference guide cuts out unnecessary parts, highlighting where to start and demonstrating what works for you.

A quick look at the government’s own statistics reveals a range of significant improvements in all areas of delivery. — Matthew Fell, Senior Policy Director, CBI

The report includes 13 case studies from across the UK examining the positive ramifications of successful major projects. From exporting defense expertise through the Type 31 Frigate program to creating tens of thousands of jobs and opportunities across the UK with HS2. Other case studies show success through corporate collaboration to achieve ambitious goals. This includes the development of new nuclear power capacity for the Sizewell C and Route A14 projects.

The strength of the UK pipeline for major government-funded projects creates a once-in-a-generation opportunity to address regional inequalities and decarbonize our economy. — David Whysall, UK Infrastructure Management Director, Turner & Townsend

A purposeful program is a step that puts clarity and collaboration at the heart of the GMPP. We want the UK’s public spending on key projects to provide a fair, forward-looking and globally competitive country.

Recommendations in the report

The recommendations in this report are the result of interviews with more than 100 business leaders, frontline practitioners, government officials, academia and policy makers across the UK.

Publication of the Major Projects Playbook is one of the innovative recommendations for improving GMPP delivery. This playbook will help break down silos between different sectors and build key project industries. It also provides a regularly updated source of best practice insights.

Other recommendations include continuously measuring emissions to reduce carbon. IPAs should encourage the use of standardized carbon calculators throughout the GMPP. It adopts a programmatic approach to helping key projects protect the planet for future generations. It also contributes to achieving a greener, more inclusive and productive UK. Our recommendations have received widespread industry support.

Additional recommendations include:

Creation of specialized project teams to enhance the provision of a strengthened role for infrastructure and project authorities, including publication of the Major Project Playbook Implementation of standard carbon footprint measurements across projects Establish export potential of innovation and expertise, DIT Long service incentives for senior civil servants working through business leaders on major projects.

