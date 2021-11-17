US retail sales jump 1.7%, but high inflation plays a role





The numbers: Sales of US retailers such as WalMart WMT, -2.55% and Amazon AMZN, -0.14% rose in October at the fastest pace in seven months, another good performance for the economy, but high inflation also exaggerated the amount of spending.

Retail sales jumped 1.7% last month, the government said on Tuesday. This is the biggest gain since March, when the government handed out billions of dollars in stimulus funds to families.

Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal were forecasting an increase of 1.5%.

Retail sales represent a significant portion of consumer spending and offer clues to the strength of the US economy. Sales have risen sharply this year and retailers expect a strong year-end even with the persistence of the pandemic.

Yet up to half of the increase in retail sales last month was linked to higher prices. A separate government survey last week showed consumer prices rose nearly 1% in October as part of the biggest rise in U.S. inflation in 31 years.

The big picture: Most Americans saved money during the pandemic, and they have a lot to spend. This is the good news for a US economy that relies heavily on consumer spending to fuel growth.

Read: Mystery of missing millions is the only flaw in a solid US jobs report

The bad news? Americans pay more for almost everything. And some products like new cars are harder to find.

To read: High inflation eats away at US household budgets

High prices and lingering shortages are expected to persist through 2022 and could spoil what is shaping up to be the strongest holiday shopping season in years.

Key details: Sales increased 4% last month at online retailers, 3.8% at electronics and appliance stores and 2.2% at department stores to lead the way in October .

These increases show that Americans still have a great appetite for most consumer goods, even though they pay higher prices.

Sales also climbed 1.8% at car dealerships, but in part because of record prices. Automakers cannot manufacture enough cars to meet demand due to a global parts shortage. Auto sales represent about one-fifth of overall retail spending.

Gas prices also jumped 3.9% last month on the rise in oil prices.

If autos and gasoline are put aside, retail sales in the United States rose 1.4% last month. These two categories often exaggerate the ups and downs of consumer spending and are not always good indicators of how much households are willing to spend.

The only retailers to experience a drop in sales last month were clothing stores and health and personal care stores such as drugstores and beauty salons.

Retail figures are seasonally adjusted.

what do they say? If inflation continues to rise, it will present a greater challenge for families on tight budgets, said senior economist Sal Guatieri of BMO Capital Markets. But for now, both consumers and the economy are looking to end the year on a high note.

Market reaction: The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, + 0.15% and the S&P 500 SPX, + 0.39% are expected to open higher in Tuesday’s trades. Shares have hit record highs in recent weeks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/coming-up-u-s-retail-sales-11637068497 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos