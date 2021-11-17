US could hit borrowing limit on Dec.15, says Yellen





Janet Yellen, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, speaks during an interview during the National Association of Business Economics (NABE) annual meeting in Arlington, Virginia, United States, Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Tuesday that she now estimates the United States will hit its debt limit on December 15, almost two weeks later than her initial forecast of December 3.

The extra 12 days would give Congress more time to reach a deal on how to lift or suspend the debt ceiling. If lawmakers fail to do so by the so-called deadline, the U.S. government would default for the first time in its history.

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Yellen explained that his revised estimate is in part the result of President Joe Biden’s enactment of the $ 1 trillion plus infrastructure plan. early this week.

“Yesterday, the president signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocates $ 118 billion to the Highway Trust Fund,” she wrote. “These funds are to be transferred to the Highway Trust Fund within one month of the enactment of the law, and the transfer will be completed on December 15.”

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

“While I have a high degree of confidence that the Treasury will be able to fund the US government until December 15 and complete the Highway Trust Fund investment, there are scenarios in which the Treasury would end up with insufficient remaining resources to continue funding US government operations beyond that date, ”she added.

Yellen said she expects a default to lead to a recession and undermine the US dollar’s role as the world’s reserve currency.

Congress passed an interim increase in the debt ceiling in early October. It is likely that Democrats, who have very slim majorities in both houses of Congress, will have to pass the next increase along party lines.

The debt ceiling is only part of the Democrats’ monumental list of things to do before the end of the year.

The House is expected to vote this week on Biden’s social safety net and nearly $ 1.8 trillion climate plan, before Congress heads to the Thanksgiving holiday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday his chamber aimed to pass the measure, known as the Build Back Better Act, before Christmas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/16/yellen-says-us-could-hit-debt-limit-on-dec-15-giving-congress-more-time-to-strike-deal.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos