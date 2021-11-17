UK economy endures end of employment support, easing BoE worries





October Payroll Increase by 160,000 The BoE is monitoring the impact of the end of the layoffs on September 30. The unemployment rate fell more than expected to 4.3% in the third quarter.

LONDON, November 16 (Reuters) – The Bank of England (BOE) eases concerns over the risk of rate hikes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as the UK job market has withstood the end of government vacation plans last month. said it can be done.

Sterling was strong in October as the number of employees on corporate salaries rose 0.8% from pre-coronavirus pandemic levels in February 2020 and increased by 160,000 this month.

The Bank of England is closely monitoring whether unemployment will rise after the job protection leave system expires at the end of September.

Ambrose Crofton, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management said: “I think the Bank of England has received a green light for a rate hike at its December meeting as today’s labor market data shows the hurdle has been lifted.” .

The BoE’s next monetary policy announcement is scheduled for December 16th.

But Andrew Goodwin of consulting firm Oxford Economics says the BoE may need more time to assess the burden facing many consumers with inflation that will reach nearly 5% in April, when workers will also have to pay more taxes. said.

“Given a full assessment of the cost of living issues facing households and the end of vacation that requires months’ worth of data, I have a narrow view that MPC will delay rate increases until February,” Goodwin said.

Statistics Korea said that at the end of the unpaid leave scheme, it is possible that those who were laid off could appear in the data for several months while adjusting the notice period.

“However, responses to business surveys suggest that the number of layoffs is likely a small fraction of those still on vacation by the end of September 2021,” ONS said.

decrease in unemployment

Official data released by ONS on Tuesday showed that the unemployment rate fell more than expected to 4.3% in the three months to September from 4.5%, a three-month low through July 2020.

From July to September, employment rose by 247,000, more than the 185,000 increase expected by a Reuters poll, and unemployment fell by 152,000.

ONS said weekly average earnings for the July-September period were 5.8% higher than the same three months in 2020, marking the slowest annual increase since April.

Income excluding bonuses increased 4.9% from a year ago.

ONS estimates that the rate of base wage growth is between 3.4% and 4.9% for salaries excluding bonuses, given that workers return to normal pay after unpaid leave and that the largest number of job losses for low-wage workers occurred during the coronavirus lockdown period. .

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said Tuesday employment data and another announcement to be released four weeks later will be important to the central bank’s thinking about whether to raise bank rates for the first time since the pandemic.

Bailey told lawmakers on Monday that “according to anecdotal evidence, the transition to the layoffs didn’t increase unemployment, but we don’t know the full story.” But he added that he thinks the labor market is “very tight.”

Data from Tuesday showed that jobs were at an all-time high of 1.172,000 in the three months to October, nearly 400,000 more than before the pandemic, although growth slowed again.

The think tank Resolution Foundation says it takes an average of 1.5 months for employers to fill a vacancy, which is in line with a record fast pre-pandemic time.

“It shows that the reopening of the economy is creating record vacancies, rather than making it impossible to hire staff, as some claim,” he said.

Employers in some sectors, such as food processing and road transport, say post-Brexit restrictions on EU workers are making it harder to fill jobs.

Reports by William Schomberg and David Milliken; Edited by Andrew Heavens and Nick Macfie

