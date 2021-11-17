US and Japanese ships conduct anti-submarine warfare exercises in South China Sea





KUALA LUMPUR The Japanese and US fleets met this week for a first-ever anti-submarine warfare exercise in the South China Sea, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force announced today.

JS Kaga Helicopter Destroyer (DDH-184) and JS Murasame Destroyer (DD101) with their on-board SH-60J helicopters, an unnamed Oyashio-class submarine and a P-1 maritime patrol aircraft conducted an exercise anti-submarine warfare in the South China Sea on Tuesday with the US Navy destroyer USS Milius (DDG-69) and a US Navy P-8A maritime patrol aircraft.

This is the first time that a JMSDF submarine has conducted an anti-submarine warfare exercise with the US Navy in the South China Sea. Kaga and Murasame both conducted an exercise in the South China Sea with Milius last week and then made a stopover in Subic, Philippines, over the weekend. Departing from Subic, the ships conducted an exercise in the South China Sea with Philippine Navy frigate BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150).

Japan’s Indo-Pacific Deployment 2021 Task Group (IPD21) departed at the end of August and is expected to return to Japan by November 25. The task group also includes the destroyer JS Shiranui (DD 120), but Shiranui, like the Oyashio-class submarine, operated largely separately from the Kaga and Murasame and only joined the other two ships during specific exercises.

The JMSDF has issued two press releases on the upcoming exercises in Japan. The first statement, released on November 9, announced that the JMSDF would conduct both an internal mine warfare exercise and a bilateral mine warfare exercise with the US Navy from November 18 to 28 in the Hyuga Nada Sea off Kyushu. . Bilateral exercises will involve 17 JMSDF minesweepers, one minesweeper tender and two JMSDF MCH-101 mine countermeasures helicopters (MCMs), while the US Navy will deploy 2 MCM ships as well as two MH-53E helicopters.

The second statement, released on Tuesday, announced that from November 21 to 30 in the waters around Japan, a bilateral naval exercise between the JMSDF and the US Navy will take place, as well as two multilateral exercises. The first multilateral exercise will involve the JMSDF, the United States Navy, the Royal Australian Navy and the German Navy, while the second will involve the JMSDF, the United States Navy, the RAN and the Royal Canadian Navy. A total of 20 JMSDF ships and 40 JMSDF aircraft, 10 US Navy ships, two RAN ships, one RCN ship and one German Navy ship will participate in these exercises.

Currently, the frigate RAN HMAS Warramunga (FFH152) and the German navy frigate FGS Bayern (F217) are conducting surveillance and control patrols in the East China Sea in support of United Nations sanctions against North Korea. , while Canada’s HMCS Winnipeg (FFH338) is in attendance deployed to the region and currently visiting the port of White Beach Naval Facility Okinawa. The destroyer RAN HMAS Brisbane (D41) is also currently near Japan.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy on Monday began Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Exercise (CARAT) Brunei, which takes place both in the South China Sea and virtually. US Navy assets participating in the five-day engagement include the USS Jackson (LCS-6) and a P-8A Poseidon aircraft, as well as Sailors from Special Operations Command Pacific, Naval Special Warfare Command, Special Boat Teams and members of the American Coast. Guardian.

The exercise focuses on the full spectrum of naval capabilities and features cooperative evolutions that highlight the ability of the United States and Brunei to work together toward the common goal of ensuring an Indo-Pacific maritime security environment free and open, according to a press release from the U.S. 7th Fleet.

As the 27th edition of the CARAT exercise series, 2021 highlights CARAT’s long-standing role in responding to maritime security interests shared among partner navies, said Captain Tom Ogden, Commodore of the Destroyer Squadron ( DESRON) 7, in the press release.

Brunei and the United States will conduct the at-sea portion of the exercises in the South China Sea, according to the 7th Fleet.

“During the maritime phase of the exercise, the two countries will demonstrate their ability to work together through numerous events, including divisional tactics designed to improve communication as ships navigate together in complex maneuvers, an exercise monitoring aimed at increasing the ability of the two navies to track and pursue targets through the coordinated deployment of surface ships and maritime patrol aircraft, and search and rescue exercises, ”the press release said.

Previously, the US Navy conducted Exercise CARAT Indonesia virtually, in Surabaya and in the waters and airspace of the Java Sea from November 1-11. US Navy assets participating in the exercise were Jackson, an expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Millinocket (T -EPF 3), and a P-8A Poseidon. The Indonesian Navy ships participating in the exercise were the Indonesian Navy frigate KRI I Gusti Ngurah Rai (332), the corvette KRI Diponegoro (365) and the fast patrol boat KRI Ajak (653).

Meanwhile, in Manila, Russian navy corvette Gremyashchiy (337), submarines Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky (B274) and Volkhov (B603), tanker Pechenga and tug Alatau entered port on November 16 for a refueling visit. The corvette and submarines were previously part of the Russian Navy’s Baltic Fleet and are now on their way to their new home bases as part of the Russian Pacific Fleet. A press release from the Russian Defense Ministry said Manila will be the last foreign port the ships will call on during the trip to their new home base.

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.usni.org/2021/11/16/u-s-and-japanese-fleets-hold-anti-submarine-warfare-drills-in-the-south-china-sea The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos