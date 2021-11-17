Pre-market stocks: inflation fears boost gold and the US dollar





Do you want evidence ? Just look at the recent rise in gold and the US dollar.

What’s happening: Gold prices are back above $ 1,870 per troy ounce, their highest level in five months. The US dollar, meanwhile, is the strongest since July 2020.

“The catalysts for rising inflation are clearly materializing and are unlikely to fade in the near term,” JPMorgan’s commodities strategists said in a note to clients on Monday.

“We plan to take ongoing pricing action to ensure that any increases in inflationary costs our business incurs are passed on,” Tyson CFO Stewart Glendinning said on Monday.

Decomposition: Gold is the preferred hedge for investors looking to hedge against the long-term effects of inflation. It is a tangible asset with limited supply, making it less vulnerable to erosion in the value of money caused by rising prices.

The outlook for inflation is also pushing portfolio managers towards the US dollar. Bets are mounting that the Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates next year to bring prices under control. This could increase the yields of assets such as US government bonds, which investors would need more dollars to recover.

What else? Nicholas Colas of DataTrek Research pointed out in a research note Tuesday that the rise in the US dollar is also “a signal that markets are more confident in the future economic growth of the United States relative to other economies.”

Coronavirus cases are skyrocketing in Europe again, forcing countries, including Germany, to consider implementing new restrictions.

Setback: Wall Street has been rocked by soaring inflation but is not afraid. Just take a look at the CNN Business Fear & Greed Index, our main indicator of market sentiment. He remains firmly in “extreme greed” territory.

A majority of people polled in Bank of America’s survey of global fund managers released on Tuesday acknowledged that inflation is a risk. But only 35% think it is a permanent phenomenon, while 61% think it is transient. Liquidity levels are down slightly, indicating an increasing uptrend.

Still, the jump in inflation hedges indicates a degree of caution at one point with many unknowns.

Business groups want U.S. tariffs on China to end

Business leaders are pressuring the Biden administration to consider removing tariffs on China in order to dampen rising inflation. relief.

The latest: The cordial greetings became more serious as Biden raised concerns about human rights, the Chinese aggression on Taiwan and trade issues. All along, the leaders engaged in a “healthy debate,” according to a senior administration official present for the discussions.

The meeting may have reduced tensions between the world’s two largest economies. As expected, however, no major political results were announced.

In a letter to the Biden administration sent ahead of the summit, trade groups including the powerful US Chamber of Commerce and Affairs roundtable warned that tariffs on China were hurting businesses and families Americans by increasing costs. They urged the government to reconsider.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on CBS ‘Face the Nation on Sunday that such a decision was “under consideration.”

But that may not happen. While the Biden administration recently reached a deal with the European Union to ease Trump-era sanctions on aluminum and steel, it continues to criticize China’s trade practices and subsidies to domestic companies .

The United States has backed the “Phase 1” trade deal that former President Donald Trump signed with China in January 2020. In a speech last month, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said China was to be responsible for the promises made in this agreement. Beijing has yet to honor all of its commitments, she said.

Tai also indicated that the United States could push China to go even further.

“We continue to have serious concerns about China’s state-centric and non-market business practices that were not addressed in the phase one agreement,” Tai said. “As we work to enforce the conditions of the first phase, we will raise these broader political concerns with Beijing. “

Big central bank may be ready to raise interest rates

The Bank of England surprised markets earlier this month by voting to keep interest rates at record highs.

Remember: the central bank was tipped to be the first major player to start raising interest rates to fight inflation. Instead, the Bank of England has chosen to stay the course as it waits for more labor market data, fearing unemployment could rise as UK government support for employers expires.

Now the numbers are there and that fear doesn’t seem to have materialized.

Unemployment in the UK fell to 4.3% in September even as the country’s leave program ended, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

That could pave the way for Bank of England action in December. Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes said employment data appeared “to be the missing link” needed to convince central bankers to take a step.

“There could still be more layoffs to come,” he told customers. “But when [the Bank of England] assesses the risks to the job market against the upward trend in inflation, the latter will surely win. “

Others, however, believe that the waiting game could be stretched a bit longer. Samuel Tombs, UK chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said it was still “not a done deal,” highlighting uncertainty over whether workers on leave who are back in their jobs are working full time or part time.

Following

Dolby Labs Reports Profits After US Markets Close.

Also today :

US retail sales for the month of October are released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Industrial production data follows at 9:15 a.m. ET. Coming tomorrow: Profits from Target (TGT), Lowe’s (LOW) and Nvidia (NVDA).

