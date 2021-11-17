



Digital Minister Nadine Dorries Orders Phase 2 Investigation into National Security and Competitive Grounds

Digital Minister Nadine Dorries today sent a letter to the CMA directing the CMA to conduct an in-depth, phase two investigation into NVIDIA’s offer to acquire Arm for reasons of competition and national security.

The Minister of Digital has quasi-judicial powers under the Companies Act 2002 to intervene in certain mergers for public interest reasons. Today’s decision follows the completion of a one-step process by which CMA conducts an initial investigation into the transaction’s potential competitive impact.

CMA found that the deal increases the likelihood of significantly reduced competition in four major markets: data centers, Internet of Things, automotive and gaming applications. The full Phase One report was released today.

Additionally, the Secretary of State believes that national security interests continue to be relevant and should be subject to further investigation, after considering the evidence gathered by departments across the government.

Arm, headquartered in Cambridge, licenses semiconductor intellectual property, is a major player in the global semiconductor industry, with tens of billions of Arm-based chips worldwide. Based on Arms intellectual property, the chip powers smartphones and is found in many connected devices in homes, cars and businesses. While not every individual device that relies on Arm-based chips is necessarily classified as critical in its own right, the security and resilience of the broader supply chain is critical to UK national security.

Digital Minister Nadine Dorries said:

I have carefully reviewed the Phase 1 report from the Competitive and Market Authorities on the proposed Arm acquisition by NVIDIA and have decided to ask them to conduct a more in-depth Phase 2 investigation.

Arm has a unique position in the global technology supply chain, and the implications of this transaction should be fully considered. The CMA will now report to me on the competitive and national security grounds and provide advice on what to do next.

While the government’s promise to a thriving tech sector is firm and we welcome foreign investment, it makes sense to fully consider the implications of this deal.

The CMA will now lead a Phase 2 investigation that will cover both competition and national security. It will take 24 weeks to complete this investigation and deliver the final report to the digital assistant (with a possible extension of 8 weeks).

next stage

When the digital assistant receives the report, it must decide between the following options:

Make decisions in the public interest with respect to acquisitions for reasons of national security and/or competition and, if so, take action to redress the adverse impact on the public interest.

Referring the case back to the CMA to resolve the identified competition issue without creating an adverse public interest outcome.

Note to ENDS Editors The Secretary of State may refer to competition and market authorities in two levels under section 45(4) of the Companies Act 2002. When implemented, the relevant merger situation arises. The creation of such a situation can be expected to result in a significant reduction in competition in or within any UK market or market for goods or services. National security interests (public interest considerations referred to in the Public Interest Intervention Notice) are relevant to considerations in the relevant merger situation. Considering only the substantial reduction of competition and the interests of national security, the creation of the relevant merger situation can be expected to be contrary to the public interest. Last September, NVIDIA announced plans to acquire Arm for around $40 billion. In April 2021, the former Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports decided to issue a Notice of Public Interest Arbitration (PIIN) in connection with the acquisition. This directed the CMA to conduct a Phase 1 investigation into competition and jurisdiction issues. * Meanwhile, the government is conducting an investigation from the national security level. The ability to intervene in this way falls within the digital assistant’s statutory powers under the Companies Act 2002. The main purpose of the Companies Act 2002 is to enable competition and market authorities to investigate and intervene in potentially anti-competitive mergers and acquisitions activities. The Companies Act 2002 also allows the relevant UK Secretary of State to make quasi-judicial decisions to intervene in mergers, subject to the following public interest considerations: national security; media revenge; the stability of the UK financial system; To respond to public health emergencies. If the relevant Secretary of State decides to issue a PIIN, competition and market authorities and relevant government departments will investigate and prepare a report to further evaluate the transaction. If the relevant Secretary of State refers to a merger in the public interest, it will also make the final decision as to whether the merger is against the public interest and remedies for any identified public interest matter. The right to intervene in a transaction for national security reasons within the Companies Act 2002 is replaced by the National Security and Investment Act effective January 4, 2022. Since this intervention was announced before the NSI legal framework began, it will continue to be evaluated under the Enterprise Act 2002 framework. Instruction set architecture is the basic set of instructions that control how a central processing unit (usually the main processor that executes instructions in a computer, phone, or device) operates. These systems determine how the central processing unit interprets and responds to each command and how the software communicates with the underlying hardware.

