Fauci says boosters for all keys to US reaching endemic level of COVID-19





Nov. 16 (Reuters) – Senior US infectious disease official Dr Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday it is possible that COVID-19 could be reduced to an endemic disease of the current health emergency next year if the country increases vaccination rates.

Booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines are vital to reaching that point, Fauci said in an interview at the Reuters Total Health conference, which runs virtually Nov. 15-18. [https://reutersevents.com/events/healthcare/]

Experts believe COVID-19 cannot be eliminated and will likely become endemic, meaning it will still be present in the population to some extent, like the flu or chickenpox.

“For me, if you want to be endemic, you have to have an infection level so low that it doesn’t impact society, your life, your economy,” Fauci said. “People will still be infected. People could still be hospitalized, but the level would be so low that we don’t think about it all the time and it doesn’t influence what we do.”

To get there, he said, it would take a lot more people to roll up their sleeves for the first COVID-19 hits and boosters.

If the United States makes boosters available to everyone, there is a possibility that the country could control the virus by spring 2022, Fauci added.

Booster injections are currently available – at least six months after the end of the previous vaccination – for the immunocompromised, people 65 years of age and over and others at high risk of severe illness or frequent exposure to the virus in the part of their work or their life.

Some states and New York City extended the availability of boosters ahead of federal recommendations.

A child responds by receiving a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Smoketown Family Wellness Center in Louisville, Ky., United States, November 8, 2021. REUTERS / Jon Cherry

“Look at what other countries are doing now to adopt a recall campaign for pretty much everyone. I think if we do it, and we do it seriously, I think by the spring we can have a pretty good one. control of that, ”Fauci said.

There is a wide range of opinions on what could be considered a control of the virus, Fauci noted. “You can control it at 50,000 cases a day. For me, it is not a good control, and it is not an endemic that I would accept.”

He disagrees with those who argue that it is time to start learning to live with the virus.

“I don’t want to sit idly by when we have 70,000 to 85,000 new infections a day and say, ‘Oh, well, we can’t do better than this. Let’s live with this.’ Sorry, that’s not where we want to be, ”he said.

That’s why he continues to push to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

“To me, endemicity means that a lot more people are vaccinated, a lot more people are stimulated, and although you don’t eliminate or eradicate it, this infection does not dominate your life,” a- he declared.

Fauci said it’s clear that boosters can raise antibodies to a protective level. And while it is too early to tell if these antibodies will eventually go away, there is a good chance that the booster doses will cause “affinity maturation” – a process in which the booster refines the immune response, increasing its strength. power and durability.

“It’s a whole new virus,” he said. “We can’t predict.”

Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Written by Caroline Humer and Ahmed Aboulenein

