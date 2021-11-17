Liverpool Terror Attack: Bombing Suspect Abuses Britain’s ‘Disabled’ Asylum System, Priti Patel Says | UK News





Priti Patel said Liverpool terrorist suspects could remain in Britain by exploiting Britain’s “dysfunctional” asylum system.

During his three-day visit to Washington, the British Home Secretary said the system is a “perfect carousel” with “an entire industry” dedicated to protecting the right of individuals to harm.

New analysis shows that most migrants who cross the English Channel into the UK are refugees fleeing persecution.

Image: Home Secretary Priti Patel says Britain’s asylum system is a ‘perfect merry-go-round’.

Terrorist suspect Emad Al Swealmeen is said to have arrived in the UK from the Middle East in 2014 and was still in the UK, although his asylum application was denied the following year. He is known to have suffered from mental health problems.

Just before 11 a.m. on Memorial Day, a taxi exploded in front of Liverpool Women’s Hospital, killing a 32-year-old.

The level of terrorism threat in the UK has since risen from significant to severe after the incident, indicating that the attack is “highly likely” rather than “likely”.

Patel told reporters on a plane to the US capital that the case proved that the government was right to reform the asylum system.

More information about the Liverpool terrorist attack

“Liverpool’s case is a complete reflection of how dysfunctional the system has been in the past, how broken it is and why I want to make a difference,” she said.

“It’s a complete merry-go-round and it’s been abused. The professional legal services industry of all kinds is going to court every day at the expense of taxpayers through legal aid based on the right of appeal. That’s the real thing we need to change.”

“These people came to our country and abused British values ​​and abused our country and our society’s values,” she said.

“And as a result there is an entire industry that thinks it is right to protect these individuals who are committing the most horrific crimes against British citizens, destroying their lives and ravaging communities. And that is utterly wrong.”

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

2:14 UK terror threat level rises

But a new study by the Refugee Council shows that only a third of migrants who cross the English Channel will not be able to remain in the UK, and “the majority of those who cross the Channel are likely to be perceived as in need of protection.” in step.

The charity, using statistics from the Ministry of the Interior and data obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, found that between January 2020 and June this year, 91% of migrants came from Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Iraq, Sudan, Eritrea and Yemen.

Image: Nearly two-thirds of migrants crossing the English Channel are truly refugees, a study has found.

For the top 10 countries of origin arriving by small boat, the study suggests that 61% of initial decisions made over the 18-month period through June 2021 would have resulted in granting refugee protection.

But last month, Patel argued that 7 in 10 people traveling across the strait to the UK were “not truly asylum seekers” and the government was “focused” on efforts to “create safe passageways for true refugees.”

“In the past 12 months alone, 70% of individuals who came to our country illegally by small boat are single men, effectively economic immigrants. They are not true asylum seekers,” she told the Lord Justice and Home Affairs Committee.

“They can pay smugglers… These are the ones who are avoiding persecution and are elbowing women and children at risk.”

Image: Immigrants to Dunkirk in northern France to cross the English Channel

Al Swealmeen converted from Islam to Christianity and was thought to be unknown to MI5. And there have been reports of growing concern within the Ministry of the Interior about the role of the Church of England in converting asylum seekers.

An anonymous source quoted by The Sun said one issue under consideration is whether he was motivated by the Interior Ministry and “unresolved complaints” about his 2014 bid to become a UK resident.

Malcolm Hitchcott, who took Al Swellmin home with his wife Elizabeth to live with him, said the suspect came to Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral in 2015 and wanted to convert to Christianity.

He said he contacted the terrorist suspects in 2017 when they were “desperate” where they would be staying.

Image: Al Swealmeen Converts from Islam to Christianity

“He arrived here on April 1, 2017,” Hitchcott told BBC Radio Merseyside. “He’s been with us for eight months, during which time we’ve seen him really blossom with regard to the Christian faith.”

“He had a passion for Jesus that many Christians want me to have, and he was ready to learn.

“He was passionate about reading the Bible and we prayed every night. With my wife and other people in the house, we prayed and studied the scriptures for about half an hour.

“He was absolutely sincere as far as I can tell. By the time he left us after eight months there was no doubt that he was a Christian.”

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

0:26 ‘controlled’ explosion after Liverpool attack

Although investigators remain open minded and motives have not yet been established, an Islamist conspiracy is understood as a line of investigation under consideration by the police.

Hospitals are still seen as intended targets of the attack.

Image: Aerial view of police action after explosion at Liverpool Women’s Hospital

Northwest Counter-Terrorism Police Deputy Chief Russ Jackson told reporters that police believe Al Swalmin “manufactured” the explosives himself.

Investigations are also looking into other possibilities, such as whether the main filling of the device did not explode and whether a homemade explosive TATP was used.

Police searched the property on Rutland Avenue where al Swealmeen was picked up in the taxi and the second address on Sutcliffe Street, where the policeman is believed to have previously lived.

Greater Manchester Police said four men arrested in connection with the explosion were released from custody after being interviewed.

Police continued to appeal if they had information about the incident or suspects.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/liverpool-terror-attack-suspected-bomber-exploited-uks-dysfunctional-asylum-system-priti-patel-says-12470502 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos