The Nvidias Arm acquisition is subject to further scrutiny by the UK government.





As reported by CNBC, the $40 billion Nvidias takeover of Brtish chip designer Arm will come under further scrutiny by the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). According to a notice on the UK government website, UK Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Minister Nadine Dorries has ordered the CMA to begin a phase 2 investigation. The investigation will run over a 24-week period and will scrutinize potential national security risks and competition issues associated with the acquisition.

CMA completed its Phase 1 investigation in August, and CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli noted that NVIDIA could take control of Arm, stating that restricting access to key technologies could cause real problems for NVIDIA rivals. can be read as PDF. It’s not that shocking that Dorries chooses the next step, since at the time a two-step investigation was recommended.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang initially offered the ARM acquisition for a March 2022 deadline.

In addition to the CMA, the EU launched its own investigation into the acquisition late last month on the grounds that the Arm acquisition could give Nvidia an unfair advantage. This is likely to further delay the transaction, not including a possible investigation that the US and China could undertake.

Arm was acquired by Softbank of Japan in 2016 for $31 billion. Chip designers are considered neutral in the tech world because they manufacture and install hardware on their own devices after licensing schematics to tech giants like Samsung, Apple, and Qualcomm.

Because Nvidia is actively competing with many Arms customers, regulators are concerned that Nvidia could put other companies at a disadvantage and prevent Arm from designing more powerful chips for Nvidias competitors. Microsoft, Google, and Qualcomm share the same fear that Nvidia has the power to choose how Arm makes designs, which companies Arm sells designs to, and at prices.

These anti-competitive consequences not only affect Nvidias competitors, but can also affect consumers. The chip shortage has already made it difficult to buy certain items like the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and new graphics cards, and if Nvidia decides to give it a special treat of its own using Arm, the available chips could perform even worse. There is. Or it will cost you more than you already do.

