Debt ceiling: Treasury secretary estimates United States could reach debt ceiling on December 15





“There are scenarios in which the Treasury would find itself with insufficient remaining resources to continue funding US government operations beyond that date,” Yellen said of the new deadline in a letter to the President of the United States on Tuesday. the House, Nancy Pelosi.

Although the extended deadline gives lawmakers more time to settle the debt ceiling, it is still unclear how Democrats will proceed after Republican leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, told several times they would not help with legislation to increase the limit.

Republicans have insisted Democrats must act on their own to deal with the debt limit through a process known as budget reconciliation, which would not require any GOP support for the passage.

Democrats, however, have argued that the issue is a bipartisan responsibility. While Democratic leaders have publicly rejected the possibility of using reconciliation – arguing that the process is too long and cumbersome and the risk of miscalculation is too high – it may be the only way to resolve the issue without changing obstruction, which Democrats Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia has repeatedly opposed.

The looming December deadline comes after Congress approved an extension of the country’s debt limit in October following dire warnings from Yellen of the economic fallout that would ensue if the issue were not addressed.

After the deal, McConnell sent a letter to President Joe Biden warning him, “I will no longer provide such assistance if your all-Democratic government sinks into another preventable crisis,” and telling the president that his “Capitol Hill lieutenants have now the time they have said they lacked to tackle the debt ceiling through a stand-alone reconciliation and all the tools to do so. “

Yellen said in his Tuesday letter that “with federal government cash flow subject to inevitable variability, I will continue to update Congress as more information becomes available.”

“To ensure the full confidence and credit of the United States, it is essential that Congress raises or suspends the debt ceiling as soon as possible,” she said.

This story was updated with additional information on Tuesday.

