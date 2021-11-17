K-Pops MAMA Awards arrive in US – Billboard





K-pop’s flagship awards ceremony, MAMA, arrives in the United States.

As part of its ambitions for global expansion, the MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards) will take place in the United States “in a few years”, organizers announced on Monday (November 15th).

While no specific timeline has been set, coming to America will be no small feat. But it will happen. The team behind MAMA, entertainment and lifestyle company CJ ENM, has made the United States and its music giant market a priority, as part of their plan to solidify the ceremony’s position. worldwide awards ceremony.

To explore

See the latest videos, graphics and news

See the latest videos, graphics and news

“MAMA has been hosted primarily in Asia, such as Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and Korea,” comments Kim Hyun-soo, general manager of CJ ENM’s music content headquarters.

“As K-pop continues to gain influence globally, we plan to expand our presence to border regions in Asia and beyond. In a few years, we plan to host MAMA in the United States, the largest music market in the world.

These ambitions were revealed at a press conference in Seoul on Monday, where details were presented for the upcoming awards ceremony.

The 13th edition of MAMA will take place on December 11, with British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran booked to perform that evening. Sheeran has a special bond with K-pop fans through his collaboration with BTS on their 2021 hit “Permission to Dance”.

“Permission to Dance” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in July, replacing another BTS song, “Butter.”

Apple Music’s global creative director Zane Lowe also spoke at Monday’s press conference. The tech giant is teaming up with MAMA and its Apple Music platform powers the voting process.

As part of this alliance, Apple Music users can play their part in dictating the world’s Top 10 of fan choice.

By playing an artist’s music for more than 30 seconds on Apple Music, up to five times a day, that data will be incorporated into the judging criteria, Lowe explained. After the pre-vote period ends on November 22 and the next on November 25, fans can broadcast and influence the vote for one artist per day until December 9.

The tech giant’s partnership with MAMA “was a natural fit given the scale and credibility of the show over the past 12 years,” he explained.

K-pop has exploded in the United States, with BTS in the lead. The septet recorded six No.1s on the Billboard Hot 100 and five No.1s on the Billboard 200, and, in recent weeks, was first credited with RIAA triple platinum status, for “Dynamite”.

MAMA 2021 will be broadcast worldwide. Click here to find out more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.billboard.com/music/awards/k-pop-mama-awards-coming-united-states-9660399/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos