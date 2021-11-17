Journalists’ visa restrictions to be eased by US, China after Biden-Xi meeting





Under the agreement, the two governments will increase the validity of journalist visas to one year instead of the current three months. Authorities will also make these visas eligible for multiple entries, allowing journalists to travel abroad.

The People’s Republic of China has pledged to allow American journalists already in the country to “leave and return freely, which they had not been able to do before,” a department official said on Tuesday. State. “We plan to facilitate a similar treatment.”

The two sides also pledged to resume issuing new journalists’ visas, a process largely interrupted after the Chinese government expelled scores of American journalists in early 2020. Beijing insisted it was forced to fight back after former President Trump’s administration designated U.S. branches of the Chinese state media. as “foreign missions” and capped the number of Chinese journalists working for these media in the United States.

American news organizations affected by the Chinese deportations included the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal. These three organizations did not immediately respond to CNN Business’s requests for comment.

“We have remained in close consultation with the affected outlets facing staff shortages, and we are delighted that their correspondents can return to the PRC to continue their important work,” said the US State Department official. It is not known whether the expelled journalists will be able to return or whether a new group of journalists will be allowed to enter China.

“We welcome this progress but see it simply as initial steps,” added the US official. “We will continue to work to expand access and improve conditions for US and foreign media, and we will continue to advocate for media freedom as a reflection of our democratic values.”

Chinese state media first reported the journalist visa agreement. This came as a surprise, as a senior Biden administration official told reporters after the leaders’ meeting that this issue was not raised during their conversation.

A spokesperson for the US Embassy in Beijing on Wednesday called the agreement a result of pressure exerted by US officials on their Chinese counterparts over media access and visa issues “through working channels. in recent months ”.

