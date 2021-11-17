UK inflation surges to 4.2%, a 10-year high, worse than expected





People seen eating outdoors in Soho, London, September 2021. People flocked back to the streets, shops and public places after coronavirus restrictions were lifted in the UK.

SOPA Images | light rocket | Getty Images

London The UK’s cost of living soared in October to its highest level in a decade and is now more than double the target set by the Bank of England.

The UK consumer price index rose 4.2% in September from 3.1% in the 12 months to October 2021. Economists polled by Reuters had expected 3.9% in October.

The Bank of England (BoE) did not disappoint many investors’ expectations that it would become a major central bank to raise interest rates after the COVID-19 pandemic while keeping its base rate stable earlier this month.

The Bank is monitoring the confluence of important data points as economic growth moderates and working conditions tighten as inflation continues to remain high. Wednesday’s data will certainly put more pressure on banks to act at their December meeting.

The Bank of England expects inflation to rise further to around 5% in the spring of 2022 and then fall to its target of 2% by the end of 2023. This is because the effects of rising oil and gas prices are dissipating and demand for commodities is easing.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, agrees that “the 5% peak is right in front of us”.

He noted the surge in gas prices in his research note, “The increase in headline rates in October to the highest level since December 2011 was mainly due to Ofgem’s 12.2% increase in the base tariff cap”.

“Automotive fuel prices also rose 3.0% MoM in October, but declined slightly a year ago, increasing their contribution to the headline ratio by 0.1 pp. Food CPI inflation also rose to 1.2% and outperformed producer prices at 0.8%. Close the gap.”

Sarah Coles, personal financial analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said these figures increase the risk that the Bank of England will “get into the inflation fight and show it”.

“Savers may be ruining the fight for hopes of raising interest rates, but waiting for the fur to fly before switching savings is risky,” she said in a research note.

Eurozone inflation hit a 13-year high of 4.1% in October. Because currency blocks are also battling skyrocketing energy costs. It was the highest level since July 2008 and beat market expectations of 3.7%, according to Reuters data. The figure for September was 3.4%.

CNBC’s Elliot Smith contributed to this article.

EDIT: Previous versions of this story misrepresented how October figures compared to historical data.

