Recycling in the United States is an absolute mess. This trial shows how





While many of us are eager to recycle the plastic products in our homes, the recycling process in the United States is often confusing and opaque.

TerraCycle, based in New Jersey, is a recycling company that has partnered with consumer goods brands to make this process easier. But a recent lawsuit – and a settlement this week – shows how many problems exist in the plastic recycling system and how much work companies still need to do to clean up their practices.

In the lawsuit, filed in March, a California-based nonprofit called Last Beach Cleanup argued that eight consumer goods companies tricked customers into believing they can return plastic packaging for free and / or single-use products to be recycled by TerraCycle. The LBC said it encourages customers to buy into these brands and use plastic products without worrying about their environmental impact. In reality, however, only a certain number of customers could actually recycle these products for free. Then customers would either have to pay to recycle the product or throw it away.

Under the terms of the settlement announced on Monday, all eight companies (Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, Late July Snacks, Gerber, L’Oréal, Tom’s of Maine, Clorox and Materne) will now clearly indicate on their labels when participation is limited. TerraCycle has also agreed to pay AML legal fees and implement a supply chain certification program to give customers more confidence in how their products are recycled.

Misleading claims

Tom Szaky founded TerraCycle two decades ago to fill the gaps in America’s flawed recycling system. Municipal curbside recycling programs only accept certain forms of plastic, such as PET bottles and take-out containers. They aren’t equipped to handle more complex plastic products, like makeup packaging or baby food packages, which are often made from several different materials.

TerraCycle is partnering with dozens of companies, including the eight in the lawsuit, that pay TerraCycle to collect consumer packaging and then recycle it. These sponsored recycled programs are by far TerraCycle’s largest source of revenue, generating $ 10.5 million for the company in 2020. However, these brands set aside a limited amount of money to pay for recycling, which means that in some cases, when demand is high, they run out of money to keep the program running.

“In some cases, the programs are so popular that the budget hits a limit,” says Szaky. “We are therefore limiting the number of participating sites that can participate. Fast Company has contacted all eight consumer companies for comment, but none have responded at the time of publication. Szaky declined to provide details on the budgets of these companies.

Jan Dell, founder of Last Beach Cleanup, encountered these limits. She started picking up her plastic waste, such as toothpaste tubes, makeup containers, and plastic cleaning bottles. But when it came time to send them to TerraCycle, she discovered that the recycling program was closed to new participants. When she went online, she found people on Reddit in the same situation. She would either have to throw out all the plastic she had accumulated or pay one of TerraCycle’s “Zero Waste” boxes, which can cost consumers anywhere from $ 42 to over $ 100, to collect and send her recyclables. (These boxes are TerraCycle’s second-largest revenue stream, generating $ 7.5 million in 2020.)

[Screenshot: TerraCycle]For Dell, this was a big deal because she believed consumers like her were being misled. Consumers might choose a particular product believing that it would be properly recycled for free; if they had known that the program was so limited, they might not have made the purchase. It also seemed problematic that brands could have the shine of sustainability by advertising their recycling program, when in fact only part of their packaging would be recycled. “The brands were telling the world that all of these products could be returned for recycling for free, but there were actually limits,” she says. “It was clear to me that it couldn’t be legal. (Neither the LBC nor TerraCycle have specified how many customers have been turned away from these programs.)

The LBC worked with Lexington Law Group to file a lawsuit against TerraCycle, requesting that its labels be corrected to make it clear that participation is limited. According to the terms of the regulations, brands must indicate on their packaging that there may be limits to the TerraCycle recycling program. Szaky points out that there are many companies that have never reached their budget limit. Of the 15 companies that offer pet food recycling programs, for example, only two have limits.

Regarding the required supply chain certification program, Szaky says TerraCycle was already working on an audit of its third-party recyclers. He says the company will share it publicly as soon as the audit is completed next year. “I want to be clear that we started doing this audit even before the trial took place,” he said. “It was something we were already working on. “

The wider problem of recycling

While TerraCycle and these eight companies are the latest to come under fire for deceptive practices, they are far from the only companies accused of misleading customers about recycling.

In December 2020, Greenpeace sued Walmart for falsely labeling items as recyclable. He claimed that several plastic products, like applesauce and yoghurt pots, can only be recycled in certain areas. The court dismissed the lawsuit, saying Walmart was not deliberately misleading in its labeling practices, and the judge gave Greenpeace the opportunity to file a new amended complaint. In 2018, Keurig faced a class action lawsuit for making false claims about the recyclability of its coffee pods. Although the pods are made from recyclable plastic, most municipal recycling facilities aren’t able to handle such small pieces of plastic, which means they’re not actually recyclable for many consumers. The case is still before the courts.

Meanwhile, there is growing evidence that much of the plastic people put in their curbside recycling bins ends up in landfills. For years, the United States has sent huge amounts of plastic to China for recycling, but in 2018 the country said it would no longer accept plastic. Numerous reports from NPR and PBS have revealed that in many parts of the United States, municipalities end up dumping this plastic in landfills. Since plastic does not biodegrade, it will shatter into smaller and smaller fragments that could eventually find their way into the food chain, potentially poisoning animals and humans.

Dell believes this creates a situation where consumers think they can continue to use and recycle plastic with abandon, when it is true that their plastic consumption is actively harming the planet. She advocates that companies redesign packaging to use biodegradable, non-plastic materials or to use packaging that can easily be recycled at municipal recycling facilities.

Szaky also believes the recycling system is broken. He says that is why TerraCycle is currently directing its profits to Loop, a new division of the company founded in 2019, which helps companies make the switch from single-use plastic to reusable bottles. He has created durable containers for dozens of brands, including Clorox, Häagen-Dazs and Seventh Generation, which consumers can return to retailers to be refilled. The program is already operational in the UK, France and Japan, and there are plans to roll it out in the US in the coming months.

In other words, even though TerraCycle’s business model now relies on recycling, Szaky believes reuse is the way to go. “Recycling, whether through TerraCycle or through municipal recycling, is just a band-aid,” he says. “We believe reuse is the right answer and we continue to devote all of our profits to making Loop work. And frankly, if Loop really takes off, it will actually cannibalize our other businesses, much like Netflix streaming killed their DVD business. It will be a good thing.

