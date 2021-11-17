UK inflation rises to its highest level since 2011





UK inflation has soared to its highest level in nearly a decade, increasing pressure from the Bank of England (BoE) to raise interest rates and raise the pound.

The annual percentage of the Consumer Price Index rose from 3.1% in September to 4.2% last month, the fastest pace since November 2011, according to figures from the National Statistical Office.

Inflation more than doubled the 2% BoE target and was higher than the 3.9% forecast by economists surveyed by Reuters.

Sterling rose 0.4% against the euro to its highest level since February 2020, at 1.19 euros.

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, said: “Confirmation that inflation is moving further away from its 2% target could prevent the Bank of England’s resolve to raise rates in December following strong labor data released this week” said.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said inflation rose sharply in October due to higher household energy rates. Electricity, gas and other fuel costs rose 23% in October.

Inflation was also fueled by more than 20% rise in used car and fuel costs, reflecting strong demand from people seeking alternatives to public transport due to supply disruptions and risks in the auto sector. covid-19.

The restaurant and hotel sector also contributed to higher inflation, with prices for lodging services rising by 13%, partly reflecting higher VAT rates for hospitality, leisure and tourism businesses.

Core inflation, excluding volatile energy and food, was higher than expected to 3.4% from 2.9% in September, suggesting broader price pressures.

The BoE expects consumer prices to rise to 4.5% in November and reach around 5% in April.

“Businesses are now far more concerned about underlying inflation than rising debt costs,” said Kitty Usher, chief economist on the board.

“With interest rates historically low, we are urging the Bank of England to show that it means business and bring inflation expectations back to their orders,” she added.

But Jack Leslie, chief economist at think tank Resolution Foundation, argued that “while it hurts families, the fact is that the global nature of these inflationary pressures means that traditional tools like raising interest rates are likely to have little effect.” . He noted that inflation rose from 0.7% last October, the biggest 12-month increase since 1989 when comparable records began.

The cost of factory-produced goods and raw material prices have also risen significantly, with the annual percentage of producer input prices rising to 13% in October from 11.4% in the previous month, the highest in at least a decade. .

The UK isn’t the only country where household incomes are shrinking due to inflation. Last week, the US reported that consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in 30 years in October. Final data released on Wednesday is expected to confirm Eurozone inflation rose at its fastest pace in 13 years last month.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “As we recover from COVID-19, we know that many countries are experiencing higher inflation and that people are facing pressures on the cost of living.”

