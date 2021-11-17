Lawmakers press Biden to ban US officials from attending Beijing Olympics





I think it’s a very difficult question, and it would be difficult to do it that way, said House Armed Services president Adam Smith (D-Wash.) In a brief interview. In general, I don’t think boycotting the Olympics is a good approach.

I don’t think it’s done well, added Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez (DN.J.), who supports a diplomatic boycott. His GOP counterpart on the panel, Senator Jim Risch of Idaho, offered a similar assessment: I don’t think there’s a consensus one way or the other at this point.

Biden should heed a recommendation from his advisers to ban U.S. government-sponsored travel to China for the Olympics, according to a Washington Post report on Tuesday. The Biden administration declined to comment on this report.

If the president does, it avoids the need for legislation, said Senate Armed Services Chairman Jack Reed (DR.I.). But it could be something that presents itself.

Lawmakers are already pressed for time on the National Defense Authorization Act, the annual defense policy bill that has empowered both houses with a bipartisan majority for 60 consecutive years. And with several important issues still unresolved, major lawmakers are unwilling to use the defense bill to make a bold statement on the Olympics despite the broad support.

The Senate is expected to kick off debate this week on the NDAA, which outlines military policy and gives the go-ahead for a $ 25 billion boost to Biden’s budget request to the Pentagon, including more money to counter China. But the debate, which will likely extend beyond Thanksgiving, is already months behind schedule and negotiators will only have a few weeks to craft compromise legislation, which will make thorny proposals, such as an Olympic boycott, a tough sale.

That dynamic likely leaves the final decision on the Olympics to the Biden administration, rather than Congress, although lawmakers say it would strengthen his hand if he had the explicit support of Congress. The announcement of a diplomatic boycott could help Biden appease internal critics who say the president has struggled to make progress on key issues in the complicated relationship between the United States and China.

Biden had a virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday evening, but a senior administration official said the Olympics were not discussed during the hour-long discussion. (Previous reports indicated that Xi was ready to officially invite Biden to attend the games.)

The idea of ​​a diplomatic boycott enjoys broad support in Congress, from Chinese Republican hawks to liberals such as President Nancy Pelosi.

In the upper house, a group of ideologically diverse senators introduced an amendment to the defense bill that would impose such a boycott by denying funding to U.S. officials to attend the games. The amendment is led by GOP Sens. Mitt Romney and Todd Young and Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine and Ed Markey. Their amendment, however, allows the Secretary of State to lift the ban if he feels it is in the national interest.

Limiting official U.S. participation in the Olympics is part of a series of proposals Democrats and Republicans are considering to punish and confront Beijing for its human rights abuses, military modernization, and the possibility of an invasion. from Taiwan.

But some lawmakers have questioned the effectiveness of such a proposal.

I think we were going to have to be pretty nimble in our approach to the worsening human rights situation in China, said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). I am certainly open to a diplomatic boycott. I don’t know how much of an impact that would have. They don’t really want our diplomats, they want our athletes.

A full boycott of the Olympics, however, has never gained much ground on Capitol Hill, as lawmakers are reluctant to deny American athletes the opportunity to participate in events they spend years training for. Romney, who led the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, supports a diplomatic boycott and said any further action would place a huge burden on the athletes, who should be able to compete on time and on the playing field. that they expected.

“I think athletes should compete,” Romney told reporters. I would like to see the United States national anthem played in Beijing.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney, who led the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, said he supports a diplomatic boycott but believes athletes should be able to participate. | Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP Photo

The United States has long struggled to make progress with Beijing on its treatment of Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region that the Biden administration has called genocide along with its encroachments in Hong Kong and Tibet.

Perceptions are very important to the Chinese Communist Party, Young said. They have tried to create the mistaken perception that they are a responsible global player. I think if you raise it it would be a tough vote to oppose.

Washington has mainly resorted to economic sanctions on these issues, without much interest. At the very least, a diplomatic boycott could deprive Beijing of a propaganda victory.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is also pushing to incorporate U.S.-China competitiveness legislation into the broader defense bill to help it lift a blockade in the House.

But a final defense bill can still send a shot at China over the Winter Games, even without a diplomatic boycott.

Competing legislation that was passed by the House in September includes a provision prohibiting defense funding for travel by U.S. officials to attend the Beijing Olympics or Paralympics. The measure, which was passed by the House Armed Services Committee during its deliberations on the bill, was sponsored by Florida GOP Representative Michael Waltz.

The United States and most other countries traditionally send a delegation of senior officials to attend the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympics. They also offer a potential opportunity for diplomacy or uncomfortable photo ops.

At the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Vice President Mike Pence represented the United States and sat directly in front of Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, during the opening ceremony. The pair did not interact.

