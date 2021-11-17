US officials condemn Russian anti-satellite test that threatened astronauts





Russia carried out an anti-satellite test (ASAT) early Monday (November 15), generating hundreds of thousands of space debris and threatening the safety of astronauts on the International Space Station, the US government has confirmed.

“Earlier today, the Russian Federation recklessly conducted a destructive test of a direct-ascension anti-satellite missile against one of its own satellites,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in the statement. a daily press briefing today (November 15).

“The test has so far generated over 1,500 traceable orbital debris and hundreds of thousands of smaller orbital debris that now threatens the interests of all nations,” Price said. He added that this event posed a serious threat to the seven astronauts currently in space.

“This test will significantly increase the risk to astronauts and cosmonauts on the International Space Station, as well as other manned space flight activities,” Price added.

Earlier today, the seven astronauts on the International Space Station took refuge in their Soyuz and Dragon vehicles docked at the space station as the station continued to traverse a debris field every 90 minutes. There are currently four NASA astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts and a German astronaut from the European Space Agency (ESA) on board.

With the crew taking cover, rumors circulated that Russia may have carried out an ASAT test that destroyed a dead satellite not too far from the station, and space debris from this interaction could be the cause. of this danger.

Price said Russia performed an ASAT test that created hundreds of thousands of debris, although he did not say whether the test created the cloud of debris that astronauts face.

“There are American astronauts and Russian cosmonauts on the International Space Station. What the Russians have done today with this 1,500 traceable orbital debris poses a risk not only to these astronauts, not only to these cosmonauts, but to the satellites and the interests of all nations, ”Price said.

“We share the concern that our colleagues at the State Department highlighted earlier today about this test,” Pentagon spokesman John F. Kirby said at a media briefing today. ‘hui at the Pentagon.

Kirby added that “the most immediate concern is the debris itself, which is now floating there and could become a danger, including to the International Space Station.”

Long term risks

The US Department of Defense was not informed in advance of this test. When asked if Russia had notified the ministry in advance of the launch of the test, Kirby simply replied “No”.

Price added that this test threatens the long-term future of international collaboration in space, and it’s something the United States will not tolerate.

“Dangerous and irresponsible behavior jeopardizes the long-term sustainability of outer space and clearly demonstrates that Russia’s claims to oppose weapons and the militarization of space are spurious and hypocritical,” Price said.

“The United States will work with our allies and partners to respond to Russia’s irresponsible act,” Price added. “We will be working with allies and partners around the world to make it very clear that this behavior is not something the United States will tolerate.

Kirby reiterated previous conversations suggesting that events like this reinforce the need for regulation and structure surrounding activity in space.

“We have been very clear, we would like to see standards for space so that it can be used responsibly by all space nations,” Kirby said.

